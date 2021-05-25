Project Management Officer (PMO) Global Programme FMCG at Neem Digital Limited

We are a growing Consulting organisation with an expanding list of Blue-Chip clients. We are looking for an energetic and motivated PMO Manager to join our team to meet immediate demand. The role requires a broad range of experience and skills, focusing on project governance, reporting, and communications.

The role is to support senior and executive leaders in progressing the operational leadership activities of the Programme. The following essential elements of skills and experience are required:

Extensive corporate experience in PMO operations

Strong communication skills, both written and verbal

Proven track record of engagement with senior stakeholders in a PMO capacity

Excellent presentation skills and the ability to create presentation slides/decks for senior stakeholders

Self-organised and excellent administration skills

Highly proficient in managing multiple workstreams and agendas

Able to build rapport and trust with senior stakeholders

Activities include but are not limited to:

Management of programme plan and RAID

Support with meeting management

Control of budget and business case

Administration of Programme in Clarity (PMO IT Tool)

Management/organisation of SharePoint

Support with stakeholder engagement

WE ARE ONLY CONSIDERING CANDIDATES THAT CAN JOIN IMMEDIATELY

You should naturally build relationships with internal customers and stakeholders. We are looking for an individual who is customer-focused and willing to roll up their sleeves and ‘get the job done’.

Excellent English communication and documentation skills are essential. We will prefer candidates who provide a strong covering letter describing why we should consider their application.

This role is 100% remote, working on a Global Programme for one of our Clients, a Blue-Chip Multinational.

Desired Skills:

PMO Services

Programme Governance

Project Governance

PMO

PRINCE2

Programme Office Management

RACI

Clarity

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Neem is a fast growing IT Consultancy based in the UK, South Africa and India with a number of global blue chip clients.

