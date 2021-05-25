Project/Programme Manager at Deloitte 2

We are looking for a Project/Programme Manager for a 3 month contract role, with the following experience:

Experience at a programme management level, drawing and leveraging efficiencies from multiple projects

Proven experience in developing and applying governance standards to structures within the financial services industry

Proven experience in improving ways of work, identifying new opportunities, investments and/or revenue streams.

Experience in leading a team of professionals (5-7 years) required.

The job will entail:

Assist in the set up and running of their Venture Board

Assisting with the structure, processes and governance as a one stop shop for Innovation Solutioning

Taking the Op Model and assist in the roll out to the Africa Regions and operating units.

Develop Capability in country to be able to set up the Venture Board across Africa Regions.

Change management and communication of the Venture Board

Work with Group Tech to set up the Foundry an Innovation Lab offering

Set up and manage vendors.

Strategic and driving integration

Desired Skills:

Project Manager

Programme Manager

Planning and Reporting

Learn more/Apply for this position