Project/Programme Manager at Deloitte 2

We are looking for a Project/Programme Manager for a 3 month contract role, with the following experience:
- Experience at a programme management level, drawing and leveraging efficiencies from multiple projects
- Proven experience in developing and applying governance standards to structures within the financial services industry
- Proven experience in improving ways of work, identifying new opportunities, investments and/or revenue streams.
- Experience in leading a team of professionals (5-7 years) required.
The job will entail:
- Assist in the set up and running of their Venture Board
- Assisting with the structure, processes and governance as a one stop shop for Innovation Solutioning
- Taking the Op Model and assist in the roll out to the Africa Regions and operating units.
- Develop Capability in country to be able to set up the Venture Board across Africa Regions.
- Change management and communication of the Venture Board
- Work with Group Tech to set up the Foundry an Innovation Lab offering
- Set up and manage vendors.
- Strategic and driving integration
Desired Skills:
- Project Manager
- Programme Manager
- Planning and Reporting