Project/Programme Manager at Deloitte 2

May 25, 2021

We are looking for a Project/Programme Manager for a 3 month contract role, with the following experience:

  • Experience at a programme management level, drawing and leveraging efficiencies from multiple projects
  • Proven experience in developing and applying governance standards to structures within the financial services industry
  • Proven experience in improving ways of work, identifying new opportunities, investments and/or revenue streams.
  • Experience in leading a team of professionals (5-7 years) required.

The job will entail:

  • Assist in the set up and running of their Venture Board
  • Assisting with the structure, processes and governance as a one stop shop for Innovation Solutioning
  • Taking the Op Model and assist in the roll out to the Africa Regions and operating units.
  • Develop Capability in country to be able to set up the Venture Board across Africa Regions.
  • Change management and communication of the Venture Board
  • Work with Group Tech to set up the Foundry an Innovation Lab offering
  • Set up and manage vendors.
  • Strategic and driving integration

Desired Skills:

  • Project Manager
  • Programme Manager
  • Planning and Reporting

