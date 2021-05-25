Purchasing Officer

May 25, 2021

  • Sources quotations by following a competitive bidding process.
  • Identify items available in terms of framework and generate purchase orders in accordance with the standard procedure.
  • Submit purchase orders to relevant managers for approval in compliance with the delegations of authority.
  • Distribute approved purchase orders to suppliers and user departments.
  • Request quotation in terms of technical specifications and quality standards required by the user departments.
  • Collate quotations received.
  • Liaise with user departments concerning adequacy of technical specifications, quality and operational durability.
  • Analyse and evaluate quotations.
  • Review adequacy of electronic information.
  • Reroute as required for correction and authorization in terms of work flow procedures.
  • Collate electronic and hard copy documentation and forward by release in terms of work flow procedures.
  • Monitor due delivery dates on purchase orders.
  • Analyse supporting documentation, i.e. quotations and motivations for correctness

Desired Skills:

  • Knowledge of Inventory Management Procedure –
  • Knowledge of Material Requirement
  • Planning (MRP) System

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Our client is seeking the skills of an experience and qualified purchasing officer to join their team. The suitable candidate would ensure a cost-effective procurement of goods and services required by company in terms of the supply chain policy and standing operating procedures.

Learn more/Apply for this position