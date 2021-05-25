Purchasing Officer

Sources quotations by following a competitive bidding process.

Identify items available in terms of framework and generate purchase orders in accordance with the standard procedure.

Submit purchase orders to relevant managers for approval in compliance with the delegations of authority.

Distribute approved purchase orders to suppliers and user departments.

Request quotation in terms of technical specifications and quality standards required by the user departments.

Collate quotations received.

Liaise with user departments concerning adequacy of technical specifications, quality and operational durability.

Analyse and evaluate quotations.

Review adequacy of electronic information.

Reroute as required for correction and authorization in terms of work flow procedures.

Collate electronic and hard copy documentation and forward by release in terms of work flow procedures.

Monitor due delivery dates on purchase orders.

Analyse supporting documentation, i.e. quotations and motivations for correctness

Desired Skills:

–

Knowledge of Inventory Management Procedure –

Knowledge of Material Requirement

Planning (MRP) System

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Our client is seeking the skills of an experience and qualified purchasing officer to join their team. The suitable candidate would ensure a cost-effective procurement of goods and services required by company in terms of the supply chain policy and standing operating procedures.

Learn more/Apply for this position