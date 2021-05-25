- Sources quotations by following a competitive bidding process.
- Identify items available in terms of framework and generate purchase orders in accordance with the standard procedure.
- Submit purchase orders to relevant managers for approval in compliance with the delegations of authority.
- Distribute approved purchase orders to suppliers and user departments.
- Request quotation in terms of technical specifications and quality standards required by the user departments.
- Collate quotations received.
- Liaise with user departments concerning adequacy of technical specifications, quality and operational durability.
- Analyse and evaluate quotations.
- Review adequacy of electronic information.
- Reroute as required for correction and authorization in terms of work flow procedures.
- Collate electronic and hard copy documentation and forward by release in terms of work flow procedures.
- Monitor due delivery dates on purchase orders.
- Analyse supporting documentation, i.e. quotations and motivations for correctness
Desired Skills:
- –
- Knowledge of Inventory Management Procedure –
- Knowledge of Material Requirement
- Planning (MRP) System
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Our client is seeking the skills of an experience and qualified purchasing officer to join their team. The suitable candidate would ensure a cost-effective procurement of goods and services required by company in terms of the supply chain policy and standing operating procedures.