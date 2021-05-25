Qlik Senior Consultant

The Role: Essential functions:Your role will be to function as our client??s advisor and foremost developer of visual analytics and master of visualization and information design. You??ll connect customer??s data and create actionable visualizations and libraries for end users to rely on for their day-to-day business decisions. Your technical and analytical expertise will nurture customers to drive adoption and repeat purchases.

Providing billable professional services to Qlik Customers in developing Qlik applications leveraging industry best practices.

Managing activities including needs analysis, data review, product demonstrations.

Becoming a Multi-Qlik Product expert in its features, benefits and application.

Communicating via In Person, Phone, Email, and Web meetings with customers assisting and guiding them through the design, development, implementation and deployment process of Qlik applications.

Driving all aspects of successful implementations from requirements and design to mentoring and delivery.

Generating Discovery meetings and document final solutions for customers and provide Knowledge transfers.

Playing an active role in the sales process providing technical support.

Analysing customer requirements and develop proposals of technical solutions.

Providing onsite customer mentoring and professional services.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Essential Competency:

BSc IT, or BCom or BSC Engineering/Industrial Engineering or Diploma equivalent

Experience required:

Business level English mandatory

5+ years?? experience of software implementation.

Multiple years of experience with QlikView or Qlik Sense.

Must be willing to learn and adapt to new features and functionality with evolving products.

Comfortable working in Agile development environments.

Must be self-managed, responsive, and dedicated to exceptional customer support.

Strong hands-on experience with relational databases and data modelling.

Experience of BI tools and/or enterprise-type (ERP, CRM) applications.

Experience with QlikView or Qlik Sense is preferred, though we are willing to train the right consultants with our technology. BI platform experience outside of Qlik is relevant as well.

Source code versioning/control systems, code branching and merging practices.

You will thrive if you have

Experience with NPrinting preferred.

Previous consulting experience preferred.

Experience developing web-based apps with complex JavaScript interaction with web services is preferred.

Responsive web development experience (Bootstrap, Foundation, media queries, etc.)

AngularJS experience or equivalent JS frameworks is preferred

Understanding of wireframing, UX design or UI patterns frameworks is preferred

Ability to articulate ideas clearly with exceptional organizational, presentation, and communication skills ?? both verbal and written.

Aptitude, interest, and self-motivation to continually learn new tools and techniques.

Friendly and professional demeanour with strong interpersonal skills to forge relationships of trust at all levels of the organization.

Personality and Attributes: People who not only have the required technical skills, but also have the passion and determination to make a difference and who will deliver a competitive advantage for a passionate and customer-focused IT delivery company. You will be a team player and will have a customer-centric ethos, a passion for the latest technologies and a wide technology understanding.Personal Attributes

Passion for IT and technical solutions

Willing to go the extra mile

Personable

Self-motivated

Strong communicator, both verbal and business English

Customer-focused

Team player

