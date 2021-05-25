Quality Control Manager at Lotus HR & Recruitment

Our client, a leader in the import and export of perishable products, such as meats, seafood and related boutique products, seeks to employ a Quality Manager for their day shift.
Below are the qualifications and experience required to qualify
QUALIFICATIONS
- Degree in Food Technology or BSc in Food Science Biotechnology or Microbiology or related qualification required.
- 3-5 years in QC Management of food products (perishables meats, seafoods, etc
- Internal Auditing training advantageous
- Strong leadership and supervisory skills required to manage and oversee a quality team with the ability to make decisions in a fast-paced environment
- Attention to detail.
- Excellent analytical & Problem-solving skills
- Own transport essential to travel between processing plants
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Develop, update and/ or improved, implement (where necessary), and maintain the robust Food Safety Management System in place to conform to FSA, FSMS & GFSI, [URL Removed] SANS585, SANS788 and other related food regulations and legislation.
- Overseeing the Prerequisite Programs, Food Defence, Food Fraud and documentation thereof
- Conduct hazard analysis and identify CCPs, CP & Critical Limits.
- Conduct monthly Food Safety Meetings and obtain relevant trends and information for discussion.
- Establish and monitoring systems & maintain controls and documented procedures.
- To provide technical expertise to the team and help ensure the appropriate testing techniques are used to find defects early in the test cycle.
- Conduct and assist with third party inspections and/ or audits (i.e. Pest Control).
- Liaise with regulatory officials ensuring compliance and assist in sample preparation.
- Drive the adoption of quality standards, practices, toolsets, and processes across all areas of the business.
- Identify and analyse and/ test the quality of varieties for (general quality, parasites defects, and other problems), particularly when problems recur in multiple products; recommends and facilitates solutions to these issues.
- Handling general quality related enquiries & identify and set appropriate quality standards and parameters for products.
- Inspect and analyse products against specifications and ensure the highest level of adherence.
- Assist in obtaining relevant information from Suppliers to update specifications accordingly and perform risk-based assessments.
- Ensure that Quality Controllers perform their duties correctly and that documentation is signed off, reports and related images are distributed to sales team.
- Managing non-conformances; corrective & preventative measures
- Responsible for Monthly Internal Auditing against the Systems in place and that audit findings are addressed and communicated effectively to affected departments.
- Ensure that Daily GMP checks are conducted by relevant staff members and that findings are addressed and communicated to the respectively affected departments.
- Ensure measuring instruments (i.e. scales and thermometers) are calibrated and verified as per procedure.
- Review and give client, customer, and user feedback with reference to complaints and non-conformances, corrective & preventative measures when and where required.
- Investigate and give feedback on customer and consumer complaints and the trend analysis thereof as per procedure.
- Give suggestions on change and improvement to make and how to implement recommendations.
- Monitor performance by gathering relevant data, as well as produce statistical reports for management to review.
- Maintains compliance with regulations, guidelines, and policies.
- Ensure cleaning chemicals and distribution thereof is effectively managed.
- Execute Training schedule where practicable.
- Performs other duties as assigned in line with job description.
- Assist in managing of label requirements and regulations.