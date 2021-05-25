Quality Control Manager at Lotus HR & Recruitment

Our client, a leader in the import and export of perishable products, such as meats, seafood and related boutique products, seeks to employ a Quality Manager for their day shift.

Below are the qualifications and experience required to qualify

QUALIFICATIONS

Degree in Food Technology or BSc in Food Science Biotechnology or Microbiology or related qualification required.

3-5 years in QC Management of food products (perishables meats, seafoods, etc

Internal Auditing training advantageous

Strong leadership and supervisory skills required to manage and oversee a quality team with the ability to make decisions in a fast-paced environment

Attention to detail.

Excellent analytical & Problem-solving skills

Own transport essential to travel between processing plants

RESPONSIBILITIES

Develop, update and/ or improved, implement (where necessary), and maintain the robust Food Safety Management System in place to conform to FSA, FSMS & GFSI, [URL Removed] SANS585, SANS788 and other related food regulations and legislation.

Overseeing the Prerequisite Programs, Food Defence, Food Fraud and documentation thereof

Conduct hazard analysis and identify CCPs, CP & Critical Limits.

Conduct monthly Food Safety Meetings and obtain relevant trends and information for discussion.

Establish and monitoring systems & maintain controls and documented procedures.

To provide technical expertise to the team and help ensure the appropriate testing techniques are used to find defects early in the test cycle.

Conduct and assist with third party inspections and/ or audits (i.e. Pest Control).

Liaise with regulatory officials ensuring compliance and assist in sample preparation.

Drive the adoption of quality standards, practices, toolsets, and processes across all areas of the business.

Identify and analyse and/ test the quality of varieties for (general quality, parasites defects, and other problems), particularly when problems recur in multiple products; recommends and facilitates solutions to these issues.

Handling general quality related enquiries & identify and set appropriate quality standards and parameters for products.

Inspect and analyse products against specifications and ensure the highest level of adherence.

Assist in obtaining relevant information from Suppliers to update specifications accordingly and perform risk-based assessments.

Ensure that Quality Controllers perform their duties correctly and that documentation is signed off, reports and related images are distributed to sales team.

Managing non-conformances; corrective & preventative measures

Responsible for Monthly Internal Auditing against the Systems in place and that audit findings are addressed and communicated effectively to affected departments.

Ensure that Daily GMP checks are conducted by relevant staff members and that findings are addressed and communicated to the respectively affected departments.

Ensure measuring instruments (i.e. scales and thermometers) are calibrated and verified as per procedure.

Review and give client, customer, and user feedback with reference to complaints and non-conformances, corrective & preventative measures when and where required.

Investigate and give feedback on customer and consumer complaints and the trend analysis thereof as per procedure.

Give suggestions on change and improvement to make and how to implement recommendations.

Monitor performance by gathering relevant data, as well as produce statistical reports for management to review.

Maintains compliance with regulations, guidelines, and policies.

Ensure cleaning chemicals and distribution thereof is effectively managed.

Execute Training schedule where practicable.

Performs other duties as assigned in line with job description.

Assist in managing of label requirements and regulations.

