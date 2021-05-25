Quality Controller – NIGHT SHIFT ONLY at Lotus HR & Recruitment

Our client, a leader in the import and export of boutique perishable products, seeks to employ a Quality Controller who meets the following requirements:
- Matric plus 3-5 years in Quality Control of perishable products
- MS Office and SAP proficiency
- You will have proven experience in verify and maintain a desired level of quality of all products (imported/ locally produced/ packed) and processes performing continues inspections and reporting of non-conformances, Ensuring labelling complies with governing legislation and company specifications and assist the Quality Manager with the effective running of the department by fulfilling daily duties and achieving set targets
- You must have your own reliable vehicle, a clear criminal record and contactable references