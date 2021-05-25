Quality Controller – NIGHT SHIFT ONLY at Lotus HR & Recruitment

Our client, a leader in the import and export of boutique perishable products, seeks to employ a Quality Controller who meets the following requirements:

Matric plus 3-5 years in Quality Control of perishable products

MS Office and SAP proficiency

You will have proven experience in verify and maintain a desired level of quality of all products (imported/ locally produced/ packed) and processes performing continues inspections and reporting of non-conformances, Ensuring labelling complies with governing legislation and company specifications and assist the Quality Manager with the effective running of the department by fulfilling daily duties and achieving set targets

You must have your own reliable vehicle, a clear criminal record and contactable references

Learn more/Apply for this position