Ruby on Rails Developer (JHB) (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A dynamic EdTech Company seeks the coding expertise of a Ruby on Rails Developer to join its team. You will be responsible for maintaining and developing a mature application built in Ruby on Rails. This will involve working closely with Business Analysts to formulate high-level architect specifications to implementation of those specifications. The ideal candidate must possess a BSc. Degree in Computer Science from a top tier accredited University, 10 years Ruby on Rails experience or similar languages including work as a Full Stack Dev, extensive experience debugging & optimizing applications and skills including HMTL5, CSS, JavaScript, PostgreSQL & [URL Removed] Degree Computer Science (Must be from a top tier University).

Experience as a Full Stack Developer.

10 Years Ruby on Rails experience or similar languages.

Ruby on Rails experience.

Working knowledge of HTML5, CSS. JavaScript.

Extensive experience debugging and optimising applications.

System architecture experience

Extensive experience in PostgreSQL, MySQL.

