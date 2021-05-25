Sales at Optex Group

Team Development And Sales

Joining The Optex Group is a great way to progress within our business and fast track your career. Sales Trainees need to be logical thinkers, have a great attitude and be tenacious, energetic and hardworking. We need leaders who see themselves leading a team in the near future.

What we look for in our future leaders

We have identified key behaviours that we look for in our future leaders and which have been identified as essential in delivering service in line with the values our company stands for:

Teamwork: Works cooperatively and collaboratively with others and acts in ways that will support the overall success of the team.

Productivity: Able to contribute to the productivity by bringing a positive attitude and dedication to work with them.

Attention to Detail: Able to identify areas of opportunity and attends to critical details.

Personal Interaction: Demonstrates enthusiasm and friendliness in conversations whilst communicating clearly. Is open and service minded, portraying positive language whilst at work.

Influencing and leading others: The candidate will need to demonstrate leadership qualities and the ability to influence positivelyIf you feel as if you fit this profile, please forward your CV to the Recruitment Team and they should get hold of you in the next 5 working [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Confident

Sales

Goal Driven

Enthusiastic

Peoples Person

Self Motivated

Learn more/Apply for this position