Sales Consultant – Distribution – Tyre Experience at Thanda Human Capital

Purpose
Sales Consultants purpose is to sell the company’s products and services to their designated customer base within their department.
Demonstrate advanced products knowledge and an appetite to continuously increase their skills development
The Sales Consultants are required to maintain a consistent drive for sales and provide a high level of service to their customers, be an expert in selling goods to their customer base that meet their needs and desires across all levels – Productivity is Vital.
A sales consultant is required to utilize their skills and experience to help the business generate and increase sales and maintain profitability and ensure customer retention.
Sales consultants need to possess an expanded set of soft skills that often include communication skills, negotiation, persuasion, problem-solving, client services – Efficiency is a top priority.
Demonstrate the following key qualities –
- Teamwork
- Communication Skills
- Problem Solving Skills
- Work Ethic
- Flexibility/Adaptability
- Interpersonal Skills
- Perseverance and motivation
- Ability to work under pressure
More importantly to translate the organization’s vision, mission, and values into a meaningful context, by ensuring a clear & compelling vision expectation, aspirations, and ensuring that performance are achieved.
Qualifications & Experience
- Matric
- Degree/Diploma in Sales & Marketing
- Computer Literate
- Previous experience in a sales role is an advantage
- Competency in Microsoft applications including Word, Excel and Outlook
THIS POSITION PAYS COMMISSION AS WELL AND ONLY CANDIDATES WITH TYRE EXPERIENCE WILL BE CONSIDERED
Desired Skills:
- Sales Consultant – Tyre Distribution
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric