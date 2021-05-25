Sales Consultant – Distribution – Tyre Experience at Thanda Human Capital

Purpose

Sales Consultants purpose is to sell the company’s products and services to their designated customer base within their department.

Demonstrate advanced products knowledge and an appetite to continuously increase their skills development

The Sales Consultants are required to maintain a consistent drive for sales and provide a high level of service to their customers, be an expert in selling goods to their customer base that meet their needs and desires across all levels – Productivity is Vital.

A sales consultant is required to utilize their skills and experience to help the business generate and increase sales and maintain profitability and ensure customer retention.

Sales consultants need to possess an expanded set of soft skills that often include communication skills, negotiation, persuasion, problem-solving, client services – Efficiency is a top priority.

Demonstrate the following key qualities –

Teamwork

Communication Skills

Problem Solving Skills

Work Ethic

Flexibility/Adaptability

Interpersonal Skills

Perseverance and motivation

Ability to work under pressure

More importantly to translate the organization’s vision, mission, and values into a meaningful context, by ensuring a clear & compelling vision expectation, aspirations, and ensuring that performance are achieved.

Qualifications & Experience

Matric

Degree/Diploma in Sales & Marketing

Computer Literate

Previous experience in a sales role is an advantage

Competency in Microsoft applications including Word, Excel and Outlook

THIS POSITION PAYS COMMISSION AS WELL AND ONLY CANDIDATES WITH TYRE EXPERIENCE WILL BE CONSIDERED

