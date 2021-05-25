Sales Executive at Thrindod

Sales Executive – Unified Communications
Purpose of the Role
Sales executives are the key point of contact between an organisation and its clients: answering queries, offering advice and introducing new products. This position is responsible for leading the processes that deal with the design, planning, implementation, maintenance and improvements of all current and new clientele.
Key Responsibility:
- Ensures that communications services and components meet and continue to meet all their agreed performance targets and service levels according to the Company Policy and / or Service level agreements.
- Ensure high levels of customer satisfaction by providing superior sales service
- Assess customers’ needs and provide information and assistance on product services and features
- Drive sales with product knowledge and market-driven enthusiasm
- Discuss products offered and available alternatives
- Cross-sell products and services
- Ensure proper customer service by teaming with co-workers
- Establish trust relationships with customers
- Meeting with clients virtually or during sales visits
- Demonstrating and presenting products
- Establishing new business
- Negotiating contracts and packagesKey skills required:
- Self-motivated and driven by targets
- Resilience
- Strong communication skills – including both verbal and written
- The ability to influence and negotiate with others
- Commercial awareness
- IT skills
- Numerical skills.
- A full driving licence is essential for the job. Being able to speak more than one language fluently will be an advantage.
Desired Skills:
- VOIP
- Connectivity
- Sales
- Telecommunication
- fibre
- Customer Service
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Company History
Thrindod was establish to focus on offering a products range that will cater for the needs of the SMME as well as the B2B market. Our service / product portfolio is divided into several categories giving you the client the freedom to choose.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Laptop
- Fuel Allowance