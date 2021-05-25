Sales Executive at Thrindod

Sales Executive – Unified Communications

Purpose of the Role

Sales executives are the key point of contact between an organisation and its clients: answering queries, offering advice and introducing new products. This position is responsible for leading the processes that deal with the design, planning, implementation, maintenance and improvements of all current and new clientele.

Key Responsibility:

Ensures that communications services and components meet and continue to meet all their agreed performance targets and service levels according to the Company Policy and / or Service level agreements.

Ensure high levels of customer satisfaction by providing superior sales service

Assess customers’ needs and provide information and assistance on product services and features

Drive sales with product knowledge and market-driven enthusiasm

Discuss products offered and available alternatives

Cross-sell products and services

Ensure proper customer service by teaming with co-workers

Establish trust relationships with customers

Meeting with clients virtually or during sales visits

Demonstrating and presenting products

Establishing new business

Negotiating contracts and packagesKey skills required:

Self-motivated and driven by targets

Resilience

Strong communication skills – including both verbal and written

The ability to influence and negotiate with others

Commercial awareness

IT skills

Numerical skills.

A full driving licence is essential for the job. Being able to speak more than one language fluently will be an advantage.

Desired Skills:

VOIP

Connectivity

Sales

Telecommunication

fibre

Customer Service

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Company History

Thrindod was establish to focus on offering a products range that will cater for the needs of the SMME as well as the B2B market. Our service / product portfolio is divided into several categories giving you the client the freedom to choose.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Laptop

Fuel Allowance

