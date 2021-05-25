Sales leaders should adopt AI-based guided selling

Artificial intelligence (AI) functionality has permanently transformed the form and function of guided selling capabilities, according to Gartner.

B2B sales organisations should help sellers improve sales execution by adding AI-based guided selling to their sales technology stack.

During the Gartner CSO & Sales Leader Conference, Gartner analysts said the traditional forms of guided selling, both as a sales process methodology and as technology, have proved to be limited. They lack a data-driven approach and do not provide statistically relevant recommendations that guide sellers to win deals. Both forms of guided selling have also undergone considerable change because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic exposed cracks in many organization’s sales processes,” says Tad Travis, research vice-president at Gartner. “Knowing that sales process discipline must be improved to increase the chances of closing new deals, sales leaders are investigating new data-driven, AI-based guided selling functions for improving sales execution.”

AI-based guided selling has four primary components (correlation models, execute sales process steps, collect and detect buyer signals, and measure business outcomes) and comes in two forms: prescriptive (recommended next best actions, such as what content to send next to a prospect), or predictive (insights that reveal statistically relevant indicators about sales process steps).

Rather than requiring sellers to decide what to do next to move a relationship, deal or quote forward, sellers can rely on statistically derived analytics.

“The value proposition of AI-based guided selling is undeniable,” says Travis. “However, it is not an immediate solution for better sales execution, as organizations with data quality or process issues may not be able to take advantage immediately.”

Before implementing AI-based guided selling, Gartner recommends that sales leaders follow the below four actions:

* Educate all sales partners on the foundational elements of AI-based guided selling, focusing on the importance of collecting the microlevel actions of engagement that sellers undertake within the span of an active deal.

* Identify sales process steps and business outcomes that are unique to the organisation’s processes to find the best-fit solution.

* Update the sales technology roadmap by selecting the form of AI-based guided selling technology that is most relevant to the sales organisation’s lead, opportunity, sales enablement and quote management use cases.

* Prioritise where AI-based guided selling functions would be most relevant by identifying the parts of the organization’s sales value chain that are prone to the highest amounts of human-educated guessing, or that require the most amount of business rule evaluation.