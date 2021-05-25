Senior Productivity Practitioner x2 at Productivity SA

Please note that this is a 24-month contract.

The closing date for applications are Monday, 07 June 2021 at 5pm.

The salary for this FTC position is R58,084 CTC per month.

To promote and implement the implementation of turnaround strategies, productivity-related interventions and provide a productivity improvement focussed consulting and training service to existing and new clients that results in improved operational performance and competitiveness of participating enterprises.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Min: Tertiary qualification in Industrial Engineering, Operations Management or Business Management. Field of study must include statistical analysis, financial analysis/ management and business performance analysis.

Ideal: Postgraduate qualification in Industrial Engineering and Business Management.

Min: At least 5 years operational business-related experience in preferably a manufacturing environment.

Ideal: 5 years+ in general industry at a consulting level (Exposure to managerial and project management will be beneficial).

Six Sigma Green/Black Belt certification will be an advantage.

ADVERSE WORKING CONDITIONS:

Extensive travel.

Work overtime as per business demands.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Investigate and analyse client operations in order to identify needs.

Liaise and communicate with client employees.

Apply appropriate techniques to measure, evaluate and analyse the operational performance of client organisations.

Make decisions relating to the selection of appropriate techniques and interventions to be implemented in order to address operational efficiency challenges.

Develop recommendations and proposals to achieve operational performance improvement.

Develop and implement project plans for the improvement of operational level business performance at client companies.

Manage the implementation of performance improvement projects.

Provide a technical consulting service to clients during the implementation of projects.

Provide technical / functional assistance (mentorship) to clients involved in the implementation of performance enhancement initiatives.

Conduct training at client companies where such training is aimed at developing the capacity of shop floor- and management level staff to successfully implement revised work methods.

Advise on and manage change processes underpinning operational performance improvement initiatives.

Train business owners/managers and supervisory staff in business skills and productivity improvement programmes.

Develop and implement systems and related documentation to ensure the effective implementation and sustainability of revised and improved work practices.

Maintain contact with and manage the relations with existing clients.

Assist in implementation of projects according to timeframes and budget.

Design and develop models and frameworks to measure and evaluate the impact of performance improvement initiatives over time. (Conduct impact studies).

Develop training material according to client needs

Train trainers and provide support to participants where applicable

Coordinate and successfully implement Business Turnaround Projects

Prepare and conduct presentations, where necessary, to specific and general audiences

Manage conflict among interest groups

Identify client needs

Promote Productivity SA supported programmes

Conduct industry studies

Serve as a project resource to consistently achieve a project ROI

Assist with the formulation and execution of strategic projects by providing the necessary operational expertise and best practice

Processes: Capture, critique, analysis, re-design and implementation of processes

Problem solving: Identifying the key levers to performance improvement, overcoming project challenges, identification and execution of solutions to operational challenges

Analysis: The capture, analysis presentation of data and information regarding operational performance.

Contribute to the achievement of the business plan objectives of the region.

Stay in touch with the latest thinking on productivity and related issues.

Stay abreast of latest advancements in field of work.

TECHNICAL / FUNCTIONAL COMPETENCIES:

Computer literate in MS Office, statistical package and process mapping software.

Ability to diagnose technical and business needs of customers.

Ability to conduct training.

Ability to provide a consulting service to clients.

Ability to understand and interpret financial data.

Ability to draft proposals.

Ability to use productivity measurement systems.

Ability to manage client relationship and provide a consulting service to clients

Financial Management skills.

In-depth knowledge of business process improvement methodologies, tools and techniques.

Sound knowledge and understanding of financial concepts and business understanding

Income and Revenue focus, Billing focus required.

Ownership, management and delivery of solutions to clients.

Ability to develop specific consulting concepts and adjust tools for the needs of the client.

Marketing skills and sales skills to close consulting deals.

Project Management, Project delivery and risk management skills.

Broad knowledge of business processes, tools and techniques, productivity concepts and productivity trends.

Stakeholder and subcontractor management skills.

Sound knowledge and understanding of change management.

Ability to transfer skills to others.

Ability for formulate tender documents for consulting work would be an added advantage.

BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES:

Proactive, creative and analytical thinking.

Adherence to a code of conduct and ethical guidelines.

Decisiveness.

Interpersonal relationship skills.

Integrating.

Customer Service Orientation.

Effective Communication.

Achievement/Results Orientation.

Desired Skills:

Productivity improvement

Business process improvement

Six Sigma Green/Black Belt

Performance improvement projects

Business Turnaround Projects

Business Consulting

Productivity trends

Productivity concepts

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

