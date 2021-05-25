Senior Research Manager

Our client, an Industry Leader in Market Research and Consumer Insights, is looking for a Senior Research Manager to join their team.

Role Overview:

You will be joining their team to contribute to the organisations growing reputation of innovative, agile and world-class research whilst engaging with a range of clients across South Africa.

Role Responsibilities:

Understanding clients business objectives and designing effective solutions that incorporate a range of different methodologies, with a focus on qualitative approaches.

Compiling and analysing data utilising different techniques and tools.

Implementation and management of the full research process, including analysis and final output.

Contribute to the ongoing thought leadership within the business together with your peers.

Additional Key Performance Areas:

Interpret data, formulate reports, and make recommendations.

Use diverse market research methodologies including online methodologies.

Remain fully informed on market trends and implement best practices.

Customer service and Relationship management.

Analytical Thinking.

People management.

Moderating / facilitating qualitative focus groups and interviews is preferred.

Minimum Requirements:

A minimum of a Degree is required.

3-5 years of significant experience in Qualitative Market Research.

Strong work ethic, self-starter, integrity, and honesty.

Fluent English (verbal and written) is a must.

People management experience will be an added advantage.

IT software knowledge (Word, Excel and PowerPoint).

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

Learn more/Apply for this position