Our client, an Industry Leader in Market Research and Consumer Insights, is looking for a Senior Research Manager to join their team.
Role Overview:
You will be joining their team to contribute to the organisations growing reputation of innovative, agile and world-class research whilst engaging with a range of clients across South Africa.
Role Responsibilities:
- Understanding clients business objectives and designing effective solutions that incorporate a range of different methodologies, with a focus on qualitative approaches.
- Compiling and analysing data utilising different techniques and tools.
- Implementation and management of the full research process, including analysis and final output.
- Contribute to the ongoing thought leadership within the business together with your peers.
Additional Key Performance Areas:
- Interpret data, formulate reports, and make recommendations.
- Use diverse market research methodologies including online methodologies.
- Remain fully informed on market trends and implement best practices.
- Customer service and Relationship management.
- Analytical Thinking.
- People management.
- Moderating / facilitating qualitative focus groups and interviews is preferred.
Minimum Requirements:
- A minimum of a Degree is required.
- 3-5 years of significant experience in Qualitative Market Research.
- Strong work ethic, self-starter, integrity, and honesty.
- Fluent English (verbal and written) is a must.
- People management experience will be an added advantage.
- IT software knowledge (Word, Excel and PowerPoint).
Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.