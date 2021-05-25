Senior Research Manager

May 25, 2021

Our client, an Industry Leader in Market Research and Consumer Insights, is looking for a Senior Research Manager to join their team.

Role Overview:

You will be joining their team to contribute to the organisations growing reputation of innovative, agile and world-class research whilst engaging with a range of clients across South Africa.

Role Responsibilities:

  • Understanding clients business objectives and designing effective solutions that incorporate a range of different methodologies, with a focus on qualitative approaches.
  • Compiling and analysing data utilising different techniques and tools.
  • Implementation and management of the full research process, including analysis and final output.
  • Contribute to the ongoing thought leadership within the business together with your peers.

Additional Key Performance Areas:

  • Interpret data, formulate reports, and make recommendations.
  • Use diverse market research methodologies including online methodologies.
  • Remain fully informed on market trends and implement best practices.
  • Customer service and Relationship management.
  • Analytical Thinking.
  • People management.
  • Moderating / facilitating qualitative focus groups and interviews is preferred.

Minimum Requirements:

  • A minimum of a Degree is required.
  • 3-5 years of significant experience in Qualitative Market Research.
  • Strong work ethic, self-starter, integrity, and honesty.
  • Fluent English (verbal and written) is a must.
  • People management experience will be an added advantage.
  • IT software knowledge (Word, Excel and PowerPoint).

