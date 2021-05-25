Support Technician (Two Year Contract) – Wits CLS

A Support Technician (Two Year Contract) vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Clinical Laboratory Services (Wits CLS) in Braamfontein, Johannesburg – Gauteng.

Background

The Clinical Laboratory Services (CLS), is a division of the Wits Health Consortium (WHC) of the School of Pathology. CLSs main purpose is to support the teaching and research activities of the School of Pathology through the provision of laboratory services, diagnostic and research advice, and data management support in accordance with the standards of Good Clinical Laboratory Practice (GCLP).

CLS is an accredited laboratory and has a comprehensive quality management plan to ensure adherence to GCLP and its accreditation standards ensuring the integrity of clinical laboratory for clinical trial study participant care. CLS has achieved ongoing certifications for SANAS (South African National Accreditation System) ISO 15189 and GCLP Accreditation through the British Qualogy Group and is also inspected by the Division of AIDS (DAIDS) annually.

Main purpose of the job

To be responsible for the daily operation of the system as well as system upgrades; may perform related duties as assigned

Location

Braamfontein, Johannesburg

Key performance areas

Install, configure and upgrade the Windows desktop and server operating systems and software using standard business and administrative packages

Install and test new software and provide end-user training

Ensure the anti-virus and backup software is installed, kept up to date and working properly on all stations

Maintain and repair existing Networking infrastructure

Check all new computer equipment on arrival

Install, assemble and configure computers, monitors, and peripherals such as printers, scanners, and related hardware

Keep a log of all technical faults

Perform administrative tasks on the biometric system for Time and Attendance

Facilitate end-user requests for assistance at a centralized help desk

Required minimum education and training

Grade 12

CompTIA A+, CompTIA N+ and/or Microsoft Windows Server Administrator

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities

Experience in:

– Setup, configuration, and administration of Windows Server beneficial

– Supporting Microsoft Window (7/8/10) operating systems

– Supporting laboratory systems beneficial

– Backup software

– Microsoft SQL desirable

Knowledge of Microsoft Productivity Suites, including Microsoft Teams

Ability to configure and maintain printers, local and network

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Must be customer service oriented

Must be detailed oriented and have the ability to work in a team environment

Ability to work under pressure and troubleshoot desktop and network problems

Ability to work independently without supervision essential

Standby work, working overtime and over weekends will be required

Valid Drivers License

Required minimum work experience

Minimum 2 years experience in an IT environment and 2 years in a laboratory environment

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 31 May 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

