Technical Specialist/Solutions Architect (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A cutting-edge FinTech company in Joburg with a footprint on the African continent seeks the expertise of a Technical Specialist/Solutions Architect with a hands-on approach to leading teams & able to zero in on risk whilst maintaining the technical integrity of each solution at each stage of their lifecycle. You will be expected to coordinate ongoing activities, engaging with all aspects of the initiative from concept to analysis, solution design, application architecture and implementation ending with the transfer to IT operations. You must possess a Computer Science/IT/Software Engineering Degree or similar discipline, have at least 5 years experience in a similar role or as a Domain Expert, Customer Engagement industry experience & skilled in Networks administration & architecture, Databases & DB architecture, Cloud (AWS) and System Security [URL Removed] and document technical solutions.

Analyse business requirements and convert to technical designs.

Design, plan, and govern strategic and cross-organisational rationalisation or optimisation of services, processes, or components.

Assist the Programmers and Project Managers in the design, planning, and governance of projects of any kind.

Conduct architectural evaluation, design, and analysis.

Ensure application architecture delivers robust system solution to the business.

Assure constant compliance of Innervations strategic blueprints and architecture.

Collaborate with IT Development team to assure architectural solution can be suitably translated into effectual and robust implementation.

Identify customer requirements, analyse alternatives, and conduct product recommendations related to software, platform, and network configurations.

Recognise system deficiencies and implements effective solutions.

Provide technical direction for the development, design, and systems integration for client engagement from definition phase through implementation.

Ensure alignment of IT solutions and applications with business objectives.

Support Product Managers/Owners in the Product Development cycle.

Develop and maintain a technology roadmap for systems in the assigned solution area to achieve an end-to-end coverage.

Ensure design of technical solutions meet functional and non-functional requirements.

Accountable for the overall reliability (availability, performance, capacity, and service continuity) of the technical service provided throughout the specific technology area.

Ensure appropriate governance, methodologies, policies, and procedures compliance by team with the support of the Risk Officer and Compliance.

Keep abreast of technical and market trends in relation to the company’s product range and contribute to the development of product innovations and new product specifications.

Keep track of lessons learned and shares those lessons with team members.

Technical pre-sales and demo’s where required (Clients/Channels etc.).

Input into proposals and RFP responses.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Preferred Degree – Computer Science, Information Technology, Software Engineering or related field.

Experience/Skills

5-10 Years relevant experience as Technical/Solutions/Enterprise Specialist, Architect or Domain Expert.

Customer Engagement industry experience.

Mobile Payment and Payment processing experience.

Exposure and knowledge of

Networks administration and architecture

Databases and DB architecture

Integrations and Interfaces

Applications

Operating Systems

Cloud (AWS)

System Security measures

Web Platforms

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent ability to communicate technical information to lay persons, especially in management.

Can solve problems and propose effective, workable solutions.

Able to communicate professionally at all levels, both internally and externally with various stakeholders.

Strong interpersonal, communication and facilitation skills.

