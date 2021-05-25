Technical Specialist/Solutions Architect (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A cutting-edge FinTech company in Joburg with a footprint on the African continent seeks the expertise of a Technical Specialist/Solutions Architect with a hands-on approach to leading teams & able to zero in on risk whilst maintaining the technical integrity of each solution at each stage of their lifecycle. You will be expected to coordinate ongoing activities, engaging with all aspects of the initiative from concept to analysis, solution design, application architecture and implementation ending with the transfer to IT operations. You must possess a Computer Science/IT/Software Engineering Degree or similar discipline, have at least 5 years experience in a similar role or as a Domain Expert, Customer Engagement industry experience & skilled in Networks administration & architecture, Databases & DB architecture, Cloud (AWS) and System Security [URL Removed] and document technical solutions.
REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications
- Preferred Degree – Computer Science, Information Technology, Software Engineering or related field.
Experience/Skills
- 5-10 Years relevant experience as Technical/Solutions/Enterprise Specialist, Architect or Domain Expert.
- Customer Engagement industry experience.
- Mobile Payment and Payment processing experience.
- Exposure and knowledge of
- Networks administration and architecture
- Databases and DB architecture
- Integrations and Interfaces
- Applications
- Operating Systems
- Cloud (AWS)
- System Security measures
- Web Platforms
ATTRIBUTES:
- Excellent ability to communicate technical information to lay persons, especially in management.
- Can solve problems and propose effective, workable solutions.
- Able to communicate professionally at all levels, both internally and externally with various stakeholders.
- Strong interpersonal, communication and facilitation skills.
While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.