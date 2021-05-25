These are the most forgotten passwords

Users are most likely to forget the password to their Gmail account.

This is according to a report from Reboot Online Marketing, which used the Ahrefs online analytics tools to establish which online accounts or applications people were most likely to forget the passwords for.

Gmail came in top, with an average 454 100 global monthly online searches for “forgot Gmail password”.

Apple ID (308 250) and Instagram (118 000) are among the online accounts/applications which receive over 100 000 global online searches from users failing to remember their passwords.

Other sites or apps in the top 10 include Microsoft Windows, Facebook, Steam, Sony Playstation Network (PSN), iCloud, Discord and Amazon.