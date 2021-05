Tutor

We are currently looking for a Grade 4 tutor residing in the following areas:

Lyndhurst

Sandringham

Bramley

Edenvale

Alexandra Township

First preference will go to a University Student.

Desired Skills:

Tutoring

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Mentoring & Coaching

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

