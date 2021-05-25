User Testing and Market Research

Requirements:

Degree in the humanities: Psychology, Sociology, Politics, Anthropology

Commerce Degree is also welcome

Post graduate qualification is an added bonus

Usability Analyst Certification

Must have technical / professional qualifications

5 – 8 Years’ experience within a Design Research role

Experience in creating user testing scripts and leading testing sessions.

Experience creating UX test protocols, specifications and presentations.

Good understanding of UX and UCD design principles.

Experience working with Agile processes.

Duties:

Facilitate user experience research into the design of products and services and design interfaces to effectively communicate the brand and enrich the customers experience.

Advocate for the end-user throughout the development process and work closely with other members of the Design Team to craft a world-class user experience

Conduct research to develop and improve features of products and to balance user needs, technical constraints, and business objectives to solve user problems effectively.

Conduct UX research

Design studies that address both user behavior and attitudes.

Conduct research using a wide variety of qualitative methods, subset of quantitative methods (i.e. surveys), and interpret analysis through the lens of UX, HCI, and social science.

Recruit participants and assist UX designers in running user testing studies.

Generate insights, that both fuel ideation and evaluate designs.

Research the latest visual design, UI and interaction concepts, presentation layer technologies, digital best practices, online trends, and provide recommendations for improvements

Conducting best practice research to develop and improve UI and interaction design to solve end user problems effectively.

Create sound recommendations after each stage of testing and ideation based on research and user observations.

Should you meet all the requirements please email your cv to [Email Address Removed]

