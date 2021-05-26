Accounts Payable Assistant at South African Sugar Association

The South African Sugar Association (SASA) provides a range of specialist services that enhance the profitability, global competitiveness and sustainability of the South African sugar industry. The Finance Division provides Management Accounting, Financial Accounting, Taxation, Treasury, Payroll and associated services to SASA.

We have an excellent permanent opportunity for an Accounts Payable Assistant.

This position is based in Mount Edgecombe; reports to the Financial Accountant and will be responsible for performing accounting activities relating to accounts payable and cashbook in accordance with internal controls and procedures. Key responsibilities in this position are: To efficiently operate the accounting activities related to the cashbook and accounts payable in accordance with internal controls and procedures. To prepare and process all transactions relating to accounts payable and cashbook after ensuring that the correct authorisation has been obtained. To prepare and balance creditor recons from trial balance and statement. To review the creditors’ age analysis for long outstanding creditors and initiate payment of overdue accounts. To follow-up and resolve creditors related queries, in accordance with internal controls and procedures. To assist with preparation of general ledger journals. To provide general assistance to the Financial Accountant.

The ideal candidate will have: A 3 year Diploma in Accounting and/or a BComm degree; 2 3 years relevant accounts payable experience in a centralized accounting environment; Excellent working knowledge and experience with Syspro or other similar ERP system and Microsoft office packages;

Application Procedures:Only applications submitted through our online job portal will be considered. To enter the portal, please visit www. sasa. org. za, select SASA and then [Email Address Removed] se feel welcome to provide comprehensive information when making your submission as this will assist our short-listing process. Please ensure that you provide us with an indication of your current total guaranteed remuneration package and any variable benefits.

All short-listed candidates will be required to complete a psychometric assessment and consent to credit and criminal checks.

Aspects of SASAs Recruitment Policy applicable to this VacancySASA recognises the need for employers in South Africa to contribute to transformation through active support for the provisions of the Employment Equity Act and Black Economic Empowerment legislation, and recognises the high level of unemployment in our country. Accordingly, our first priority is the provision of employment opportunities to South African nationals. Applications for employment by foreign nationals are considered only in the event that a comprehensive recruitment process has failed to result in the appointment of a suitable South African candidate.

