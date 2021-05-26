Angular Web Developer

We’re looking for an outstanding Angular Web Developer for a contract!

This role is remote for the moment, but there may be a chance that it could become office-based in the future.

You will be responsible for creating a top-level coding-base using Angular best practices. This role will require the implementation of a streamlined user experience in the form of a Java-based desktop and mobile web-app. You will design, build, and optimise websites and other

online applications.

Requirements:

To ensure success, you should have extensive knowledge of theoretical software engineering, be able to utilise Docker to separate applications from infrastructure to deliver software quickly and efficiently and be an expert in JavaScript, HTML5, and

CSS3.

Project management skills are required.

You will be responsible for the design and build of a streamlined web application that perfectly meets the needs of the user.

Accuracy and extensive experience in this face-paced environment is non-negotiable.

Desired Skills:

Angular

Web Developer

Java

web development

Docker

JavaScript

HTML

CSS

web application

accuracy

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Fast-paced, driven, visionary! A great opportunity to work with the best!

Learn more/Apply for this position