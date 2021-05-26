We’re looking for an outstanding Angular Web Developer for a contract!
This role is remote for the moment, but there may be a chance that it could become office-based in the future.
You will be responsible for creating a top-level coding-base using Angular best practices. This role will require the implementation of a streamlined user experience in the form of a Java-based desktop and mobile web-app. You will design, build, and optimise websites and other
online applications.
Requirements:
- To ensure success, you should have extensive knowledge of theoretical software engineering, be able to utilise Docker to separate applications from infrastructure to deliver software quickly and efficiently and be an expert in JavaScript, HTML5, and
- CSS3.
- Project management skills are required.
- You will be responsible for the design and build of a streamlined web application that perfectly meets the needs of the user.
- Accuracy and extensive experience in this face-paced environment is non-negotiable.
Desired Skills:
- Angular
- Web Developer
- Java
- web development
- Docker
- JavaScript
- HTML
- CSS
- web application
- accuracy
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Fast-paced, driven, visionary! A great opportunity to work with the best!