Armature Winder – Killarney Gardens

May 26, 2021

A company specializing in the Marine sector seeks a Trade Tested Armature Winder with 20 years experience in the armature winding trade.
Experience & technical ability to Fault find, test, take winding data, rewind, and overhaul:

  • Generators and Alternators
  • DC motors
  • MV motors
  • Field Services & In-Situ Repairs

Additional experience that will be advantageous in your application:

  • Assessment, Reports & Quotations
  • History of Leadership and Managerial role
  • Marine industry experience

Please email an updated CV and all relevant documents to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Motors
  • Generators
  • DC Motors
  • MV Motors
  • Fault Finding
  • Testing
  • Rewinding
  • Trade Tested
  • Marine Experience
  • Overhauling

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

