Armature Winder – Killarney Gardens

A company specializing in the Marine sector seeks a Trade Tested Armature Winder with 20 years experience in the armature winding trade.

Experience & technical ability to Fault find, test, take winding data, rewind, and overhaul:

Generators and Alternators

DC motors

MV motors

Field Services & In-Situ Repairs

Additional experience that will be advantageous in your application:

Assessment, Reports & Quotations

History of Leadership and Managerial role

Marine industry experience

Please email an updated CV and all relevant documents to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Motors

Generators

DC Motors

MV Motors

Fault Finding

Testing

Rewinding

Trade Tested

Marine Experience

Overhauling

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

