Armature Winder – Killarney Gardens

A company specializing in the Marine sector seeks a Trade Tested Armature Winder with 20 years experience in the armature winding trade.
Experience & technical ability to Fault find, test, take winding data, rewind, and overhaul:
- Generators and Alternators
- DC motors
- MV motors
- Field Services & In-Situ Repairs
Additional experience that will be advantageous in your application:
- Assessment, Reports & Quotations
- History of Leadership and Managerial role
- Marine industry experience
Please email an updated CV and all relevant documents to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Motors
- Generators
- DC Motors
- MV Motors
- Fault Finding
- Testing
- Rewinding
- Trade Tested
- Marine Experience
- Overhauling
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate