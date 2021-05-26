Auto Electrician – Mining

My client in the mining industry is looking for an Auto Electrician to join their team in Lime Acres, Northern Cape.

Reporting to the Foreman: Engineering, the role will be responsible to perform equipment/machine overinspections and diagnosing and identifying problems.

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

Provide subject matter expertise and skills in area of responsibility; advising on solutions to enhance or ensure the effectiveness of the department/section.

Perform inspections in accordance with the Mine Health and Safety Act Regulations and Manufacturing and Company Standards to report all defects and breakdowns on equipment and machinery to the Foreman.

Reports faults and unsafe conditions to the Central Control Room.

Responsible for identifying and reporting faults when working with hydraulic valves (components) that are electronically operated.

Participate in planning shutdowns (Planned maintenance), resources, tools and spares relevant to the shutdown activities

Identify spares requirements and order according to departmental procedure.

Responsible for the management of consumable stock levels (amongst others, spares and hydro carbons).

Investigate, diagnose and perform trade related maintenance and repair of equipment and machinery according to the maintenance requirements.

Assist Foreman in executing his/his duties as and when required.

Conduct planned task observations.

Follow instructions as per job card and report any defects.

De-energise and apply the lock-out procedure as per company policy.

Conduct pre-use inspections on machinery and equipment.

Inspect and test machines, equipment and parts for legal compliance.

Inspect front and rear lights to ensure compliance to standards and maintenance schedules.

Develop, modify, construct and install related equipment required for the safe operation of all equipment within area of responsibility.

Install, maintain and repair electrical wiring and electronic components in TMMs and equipment.

Maintain and repair air con units on TMMs.

Responsible for battery maintenance.

Ensure safe storage and a safe environment for batteries.

Responsible for the re-wiring of machinery.

Strip, analyse and inspect failures to determine root cause and prevent recurrences.

Responsible for good housekeeping in working area.

Provide input in preparing maintenance and inspection schedules.

Conduct maintenance planning.

Responsible for trade related administration.

Perform standby duties and attend to breakdowns.

Conduct on-the-job training for allocated apprentices.

Establish and maintain good working relationships and effective / sound communication systems within the EngineeringFunction and operation.

Takes cognisance of and adhere to Company policies, procedures and relevant legislation. Manage and report on non-compliance issues.

Model behaviour that is consistent with the Company Vision and Values. Manage and report on non-compliance issues.

Perform risk assessments (Mini) and participates in risk assessments (Activity based).Provide Input to risk assessments, safe work procedures and Planned Task Observations, monitor, train and implement all codes of practice, policies, procedures, risk assessments and standards and ensure all are in place for the effective management of safe working conditions in terms of related area of responsibilities and legal requirements.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Grade 10

N2 National Certificate

Auto Electrician Trade Test Certificate through a recognised institution and/or apprenticeship**

A minimum of 3 years post apprenticeship/qualification experience (can be concurrent with the trade experience)

Working experience on Surface / Underground TMM

Valid drivers’ license

** Candidates holding a QCTO (Section 26D) Trade Test, where the learning route is not specified on the Certificate, must submit the following: Statement of results issued by an accredited MQA trade test centre as well as evidence of training conducted at a technical training centre (e.g.: Portfolio of Evidence, Logbooks). Should these documents not be submitted, the application will not be considered. Candidates holding S28 Trade Test certificates from non-Mining Sector centres will not be considered.

ADVANTAGE:

Grade 12 / N3

Computer Literacy and Microsoft Office Suite (Intermediate)

3 years’ experience in an Underground and or Surface Trackless Mining environment as applicable

TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES:

Pass Vienna Level 2 Assessment.

Demonstrate fault finding skills on specific equipment and auto electrical circuits.

Demonstrate knowledge and skill to read and interpret auto electrical drawings and diagrams.

Use and Interpret correct portable measuring and test equipment for task.

Have knowledge and skill in completing a pre-start checklist when inspecting machinery and equipment.

Complete Job Card according to standard operating procedures.

Desired Skills:

auto electrician

trade test

mining

surface trackless mining

underground mining

