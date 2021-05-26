BI Developer Analyst

Our client a leading engineer for Digital Solutions are seeking a Business Intelligent developer Analyst. Someone with relevant or necessary experience.
Duties:
- Develop and refine technical specification of operation intelligence and management information systems, based on mapping of customer requirements and legacy system infrastructure.
- Build information models to support BI applications, considering multiple data sources e.g. PIMS, MES, LIMS, ERP, Control Systems (PLC/DCS), spreadsheets.
- Design and supervise the development of dashboards, reports and data analytics features.
- Supervise system testing, homologation and deployment in customer environment.
Competencies
- Ability to function at an operational level and work well within a team
- Good communication skills, both written and verbal
- Technical and IT proficient, need to be comfortable to work with large data & analyse data
- Strong financial background & comfortable with building information metrics
- Self – motivated to ensure personal and professional improvement
- Action orientated and takes initiative
- Computer literacy: Data Management, MSOffice (strong Excel data manipulation skills), MS SharePoint, QlikView, Power BI or similar BI tools(advantageous)
- Experience on requirement gathering activities with customers and further translation of business requirements into technical requirements
- Knowledge in industrial IT technologies (Advantageous)
- Data historian and PIMS e.g. OsiSoft PI, Aspen Tech
- MES / ERP layer
- Working experience in the mining or other process industry (Advantageous)
- Understanding of micro-service based software architecture and agile software development process (Advantageous)
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Computing Science/Engineering, IT, Industrial Engineering or similar.
- Knowledge of business intelligence tools, like Siemens XHQ , Microsoft Power BI, Tableau, etc
- Experience in IT projects, acting as technical leader, business analysis or software architect
- 5 Years relevant experience in Software Development
