Chemical Business Developer

DUR001289 CHEMICAL BUSINESS DEVELOPER (JHB – SANDTON)

Purpose of the Job:

To assist in achieving long-term organizational strategic goals by finding new customers, converting them into clients or partners and building and maintaining key relationships.

Required Qualifications

Degree in chemical engineering or related

Technical Competencies & Experience:

3-5 years experience in the Chemicals business Develop and Execute Business Unit Strategy and Priorities Find and Win New Customer Projects Negotiate Agreements with Customers and Partners Prospecting and Research CRM and Reporting Product Development MS Office

Behavioural Competencies:

Networking Persuasion Prospecting Public Speaking Presentation Skills Research Writing Closing Skills Prospecting Skills Strategic Planning

Remuneration:

Market – related

IMPORTANT – Only shortlisted candidates meeting the above criteria will be considered. If you do not hear from us within two weeks of applying, please consider yourself unsuccessful.

