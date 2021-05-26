DUR001289 CHEMICAL BUSINESS DEVELOPER (JHB – SANDTON)
Purpose of the Job:
To assist in achieving long-term organizational strategic goals by finding new customers, converting them into clients or partners and building and maintaining key relationships.
Required Qualifications
- Degree in chemical engineering or related
Technical Competencies & Experience:
- 3-5 years experience in the Chemicals business
- Develop and Execute Business Unit Strategy and Priorities
- Find and Win New Customer Projects
- Negotiate Agreements with Customers and Partners
- Prospecting and Research
- CRM and Reporting
- Product Development
- MS Office
Behavioural Competencies:
- Networking
- Persuasion
- Prospecting
- Public Speaking
- Presentation Skills
- Research
- Writing
- Closing Skills
- Prospecting Skills
- Strategic Planning
Remuneration:
Market – related
IMPORTANT – Only shortlisted candidates meeting the above criteria will be considered. If you do not hear from us within two weeks of applying, please consider yourself unsuccessful.