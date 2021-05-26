Claims Assessor at Legalwise

Job Title: Claims Assessor

Report Line: Claims Hub Manager

Department: KZN Claims Hub

Location: KZN Claims Hub

Job Type: Permanent

Do you stand for justice, fairness and honesty in a democratic society?

Do you believe in protecting the legal rights of South Africans, whoever the transgressor?

We cherish our independence and our power to act without interference. We give our Members legal power to enforce and defend their rights through professional legal representation. If our commitment to society resonates with your character, then please respond to this call to join our team of LegalWise Champions.

Would you say that:

You produce high quality, detailed work?

You are a compassionate listener and advisor?

You possess sound Legal knowledge?

You conduct yourself in a professional and highly engaging manner?

Then look no further, LegalWise seeks to employ a Claims Assessor to achieve optimal customer satisfaction through the rendering of excellent service by assisting Members to be in the best position they can be through professional legal representation.

Here is what your main responsibility will entail:

Rendering general legal advice and claims assistance to Branches

Assessing claims and administering claims files (discharging Company policy obligations in accordance with service levels)

Liaising with Attorneys and Branches

Ensuring effective assessments of confirmation of cover repudiation and payment requests

Communicating effectively as well as providing feedback when dealing with both clients and attorneys

General Administration duties, e.g. diarising of files, drafting correspondence, perusing incoming correspondence, processing of accounts timeously and data capturing

General Hub duties as requested

Assisting with ad hoc tasks as and when required.

These are the following prerequisites to join our Company

Completed LLB

Working knowledge of legal proceedings – criminal, civil, and labour

Claims experience

Good policy application and claims procedure knowledge

Knowledge of Magistrates Court and High Court tariffs

Computer Literate

Claims test maybe required to be written

Good communication skills

Empathy and patience in dealing with Members

Good people skills

Good consultation skills

Able to liaise professionally and effectively on all levels

Problem solving abilities and negotiation skills

Must be able to read, write and speak English fluently

Skills and Competencies Required:

Professional Knowledge

Managing Work (including Time Management)

Building Customer Loyalty and Customer Focus

Communication

Judgement and Problem Solving

Follow-up and Feedback

Other Requirements:

Must relocate on own cost

ITC/criminal check will be a requirement

Applicable Psychometric assessment/s will be a requirement

Preference will be given to Internal Applicants with the relevant qualifications and experience.

Please note that LegalWise applies all recruitment and selection processes to the requirements of the EE plan and is committed to transformation.

Desired Skills:

Claims Assessment

Claim Investigation

Insurance Claims

Time Management

Customer Service

Problem Solving

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Claims Assessment

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Who we are

LegalWise exists to address access to justice for many South Africans, offering a more affordable way to legal services and a means to gain access to legal assistance. At LegalWise, we set great efforts to ensure a positive working environment, characterised by diversity and equality, where people feel appreciated and valued. Be part of an inclusive team that embraces openness, trust and values relationships that are mutually beneficial and respects our society.

Equity Statement

LegalWise is committed to the principles of Employment Equity.

Closing date:02/06/2021

If you have not received feedback from us within two weeks of submitting your application, please consider it unsuccessful

