Claims Assessor at Legalwise

Job Title: Claims Assessor
Report Line: Claims Hub Manager
Department: KZN Claims Hub
Location: KZN Claims Hub
Job Type: Permanent
Do you stand for justice, fairness and honesty in a democratic society?
Do you believe in protecting the legal rights of South Africans, whoever the transgressor?
We cherish our independence and our power to act without interference. We give our Members legal power to enforce and defend their rights through professional legal representation. If our commitment to society resonates with your character, then please respond to this call to join our team of LegalWise Champions.
Would you say that:
- You produce high quality, detailed work?
- You are a compassionate listener and advisor?
- You possess sound Legal knowledge?
- You conduct yourself in a professional and highly engaging manner?
Then look no further, LegalWise seeks to employ a Claims Assessor to achieve optimal customer satisfaction through the rendering of excellent service by assisting Members to be in the best position they can be through professional legal representation.
Here is what your main responsibility will entail:
- Rendering general legal advice and claims assistance to Branches
- Assessing claims and administering claims files (discharging Company policy obligations in accordance with service levels)
- Liaising with Attorneys and Branches
- Ensuring effective assessments of confirmation of cover repudiation and payment requests
- Communicating effectively as well as providing feedback when dealing with both clients and attorneys
- General Administration duties, e.g. diarising of files, drafting correspondence, perusing incoming correspondence, processing of accounts timeously and data capturing
- General Hub duties as requested
- Assisting with ad hoc tasks as and when required.
These are the following prerequisites to join our Company
- Completed LLB
- Working knowledge of legal proceedings – criminal, civil, and labour
- Claims experience
- Good policy application and claims procedure knowledge
- Knowledge of Magistrates Court and High Court tariffs
- Computer Literate
- Claims test maybe required to be written
- Good communication skills
- Empathy and patience in dealing with Members
- Good people skills
- Good consultation skills
- Able to liaise professionally and effectively on all levels
- Problem solving abilities and negotiation skills
- Must be able to read, write and speak English fluently
Skills and Competencies Required:
- Professional Knowledge
- Managing Work (including Time Management)
- Building Customer Loyalty and Customer Focus
- Communication
- Judgement and Problem Solving
- Follow-up and Feedback
Other Requirements:
- Must relocate on own cost
- ITC/criminal check will be a requirement
- Applicable Psychometric assessment/s will be a requirement
Desired Skills:
- Claims Assessment
- Claim Investigation
- Insurance Claims
- Time Management
- Customer Service
- Problem Solving
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Claims Assessment
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Who we are
LegalWise exists to address access to justice for many South Africans, offering a more affordable way to legal services and a means to gain access to legal assistance. At LegalWise, we set great efforts to ensure a positive working environment, characterised by diversity and equality, where people feel appreciated and valued. Be part of an inclusive team that embraces openness, trust and values relationships that are mutually beneficial and respects our society.
Equity Statement
LegalWise is committed to the principles of Employment Equity.
Preference will be given to Internal Applicants with the relevant qualifications and experience. Please note that LegalWise applies all recruitment and selection processes to the requirements of the EE plan and is committed to transformation.
Closing date:02/06/2021
If you have not received feedback from us within two weeks of submitting your application, please consider it unsuccessful