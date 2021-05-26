Company Secretary

Our client, within the finance industry seeks to appoint a dynamic Company Secretary to join their team based in Durban. The successful candidate will be responsible for providing regulatory, leadership and administrative duties to the CEO, Board of Trustees, and all sub committees.

Key Duties

Be accountable to the Chairperson of the Board for all governance and secretarial matters.

Manage the Secretarial function, including supporting the Board and sub-committees.

Provide Board, sub-Committee members and Trustees with guidance as to their duties, responsibilities, and powers. Ensure that relevant governance issues, either in terms of compliance or non-compliance are brought to the attention of the Board.

Ensure timeous distribution of all the documents required for Board and Sub-Committee meetings. Tracking of decisions will be a prerequisite.

Accurately communicate the Board’s decisions and changes to policy on regular basis.

Manage all the corporate governance and related matters including:

Founding Documents, Board Charter, Shareholder Compact, Terms of reference for Board and sub-committees, Annual work plans and evaluation action plans.

Corporate governance and ethics advisory to Board, Sub-committees and EXCO

Facilitate the annual submission of the Declaration of Interest forms by Board and subcommittee Members.

Facilitate the annual Board and sub-committee assessment process.

Assist in the proper induction and orientation of new Board and sub-committee Member.

Compliance of Board resolutions – Ensure support is provided and communication is managed.

Oversee efficient administrative support to all Board and sub-committee members (including all correspondence, salary payments and travelling arrangements)

Manage all stakeholder communication of the Board and CEO’s office.

Supervise arrangement of meeting venues, equipment attendance registers, catering, etc.

Convene and administer all internal and external meetings – set meetings, record accurate minutes, complete related documentation, statutory registers etc.

Assist the Chief Risk Officer in discharging his/ her duties and responsibilities in terms of the Act, the

King Codes, the Protocol on Corporate Governance in State Affiliated Enterprises, and the Public Finance Management Act.

Provide Trustees with guidance on their duties, responsibilities and powers including advice on business ethics and good governance.

Ensure compliance of Board Resolutions by providing support and communication to relevant persons.

Ensures that the organisation complies with all relevant laws and corporate governance principles.

Liaising with external regulators and advisors such as attorneys, bankers, internal and external auditors.

Desired Skills:

A Bachelors’ degree in legal studies (Bproc or LLB) or equivalent qualification. –

Admission as an Attorney. –

Professional membership of Chartered Secretaries South Africa. –

At least 10 years’ hands-on experience in a company secretarial and relevant government and or parastatal environment. –

High level of understanding and experience in the application of Public Management Act as well as related legislations. –

Good knowledge of corporate law and corporate governance principles. –

Required to work extended hours when necessary particularly during the period when the Board and Sub-Committee meetings are being held.

