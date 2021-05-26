Control Room Operator (Renewable Energy / IPP)

Enjoy a birds view, monitoring and catching problems from your home location? This is the job for you.

Is this you?

You are an engineer, technically sound as well as analytically strong. You like working in a collaborative environment and so you naturally have strong communication skills. You enjoy fault-finding and problem-solving. You manage stress well and you’re able to work in high-pressure environments, handling multiple projects at any given time.

You have experience working in renewable energy power plant operations or field maintenance with SCADA, working on ERP systems and data analysis tools. If you don’t come from a renewable energy background that’s okay just as long as you have some technical experience coupled with your degree and that SCADA experience I mentioned.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

Fault finding will be a large portion of your day to day activities, you will operate power plant equipment remotely, completing reports that relate to compliance as well as plant and maintenance performance.

From where you are based in Cape Town, you will need to dispatch operations and maintenance teams on site to attend to outages, faults and any warnings or issues. You will perform advanced data interpretation and analysis on power plant performance for various wind and solar energy plants by documenting failure statistics and maintenance records. These will assist in the decision making process for maintenance action plans.

Communication is key in this strategic and very important position, in saying this you are expected to be an excellent communicator. You are able to write clearly, send concise emails and have great report writing skills. Amongst all of this you can expect to be involved with other general or administrative tasks assigned by your manager e.g. attending to calls, escalating procedures, etc.

Where you’ll be doing it

The organisation is a leading IPP, renewable energy specialist. You will be part of an amazing small team with a warm and friendly working environment. The working culture is one of teamwork and dedication with an open door policy where you are always valued and welcomed. This position will have you office based working shifts or on rotation, 4 days on and 2days off including weekends and public holidays depending on where your shift falls.

What you’ll need

Firstly, you need to have completed a mechanical, electrical or mechatronics Degree or Diploma. Your 2 years’ experience within a similar position and industry will give you an advantage over other applicants (POST in-service training), and your experience involves switching or in particular remote switching etc. Should you not have renewable energy experience, we could consider technical experience using SCADA in maintenance or working at an Original Equipment Manufacturer that includes trouble shooting.

What you’ll get

A foot in the renewable energy sector door and a chance to be developed in this area. Your manager is supportive with a lot of knowledge to share. A market related CTC salary is offered working in a professional and friendly environment.

How to apply What next

For a confidential discussion please contact Roxy Du Randt on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

SCADA

Fault Finding

Troubleshooting

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

