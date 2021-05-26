Counter Sales Consultant at Adendorff Machinery Mart

A fantastic opportunity is now open for a dynamic individual interested in a successful career involving the sale of Tools and Machinery within our highly successful Edenvale Branch. The ideal candidate will be a confident individual who is reliable and honest and able to function as a team [URL Removed] environment suits a candidate with strong work ethic, practical problem-solving abilities and a technical aptitude. We place a high value on confident individuals who can add value to our sales team and will be expected to fulfil other duties allocated to [URL Removed] focus on exceptional service in meeting client needs within a challenging environment.Responsibilities

Sales Generation in order to reach strategic growth goals;

Customer Care in accordance with company standards;

Follow all instructions as per the branch procedures,

Maximizing and driving sales by exemplary leadership,

Promote a positive image of the company through high quality customer service,

General Housekeeping of the branch;

Product Knowledge and Self Development;

Continuous Personal Improvement

Improving overall product knowledge within the branch and keeping stock losses to a minimum

Desired Experience and Qualification

Senior certificate (Grade 12)

2 – 3 Years within a sales / senior sales position within a technical company

Valid drivers license with own vehicle

Package & RemunerationSalary is market-related and negotiable with added benefits (Provident fund) depending on current experience levelsAbout the companyAdendorff Machinery Mart is a leader in the retail and selling of tools and machinery. We source equipment (Tools and Machinery) from all over the world to offer the greatest range of products at the best [URL Removed] creating a strong staffing group Adendorff Machinery Mart believes in the development and implementation of Organizational Development & Training that is recognized for its ability to understand, conceptualize and deliver total solutions and to provide consistent, professional, and long term relationships with its customers and will assist in developing well-rounded staff in all aspects of business

