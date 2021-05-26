Job Title:
Creditor’s Controller
JOB PURPOSE
The main purpose of the position is to take responsibility for processing of payments to ensure timely and accurate bookkeeping. Full Credit Control Function.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
o Grade 12 with relevant tertiary qualification in Accounting
o Good communication skills are required.
o Attention to detail
o 3 + years’ experience in accounts payable environment.
o Compute literate, Basic Microsoft office (including excel at intermediate level)
o SYSPRO experience
ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
Invoicing
o On charges invoicing
o Intercompany invoicing
o Support to the rest of the Credit control team
Administration
o Place accounts to hold
o Daily bank split
o Daily banking allocations before 10 each morning
o Ensure receipts are accurately captured and deposit slips are pulled
o Splitting the credit notes sent from branches to relevant credit controller
o General filling
o Liaise with Legal departments for assistance on overdue customers
o Ensuring all adjustments journals are given to credit manager for processing
o Prepare and check debit and credit notes for KZN branch
o Statements run monthly
o Monthly printing of journal accountant requests
o Ensure debtors are supplied with approved credit limits and payment terms
o Co-ordinate collections with sales
o Releasing of orders on term accounts
o Reconciling, reporting and analysis
o Monthly recons and resolving of claims and queries after month-end in the first week in the new month
Liaising
o Liaise with customer for prompt payments
o Telephonic and emails communication to customers
o Deal with customers
o Follow up on overdue payments and communicate with credit manager
o Final demands send on all monthly overdue customers
o Liaise with finance on rebates and spivs and donations refer to credit manager
o Liaise with sales and customers on account statuses
Compliance
o Ensure month end transactions are processed timeously
o Checking of new Credit applications, ensuring forms are completed correctly and that supporting paperwork are correct
o Accurate and timeous processing of invoices in compliance with SARS regulations and in accordance with the company Policy & Procedures
Desired Skills:
- Credit Controlling
- syspro
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
A manufacturing company
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund