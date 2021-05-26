Credit Controller

JOB PURPOSE

The main purpose of the position is to take responsibility for processing of payments to ensure timely and accurate bookkeeping. Full Credit Control Function.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

o Grade 12 with relevant tertiary qualification in Accounting

o Good communication skills are required.

o Attention to detail

o 3 + years’ experience in accounts payable environment.

o Compute literate, Basic Microsoft office (including excel at intermediate level)

o SYSPRO experience

ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Invoicing

o On charges invoicing

o Intercompany invoicing

o Support to the rest of the Credit control team

Administration

o Place accounts to hold

o Daily bank split

o Daily banking allocations before 10 each morning

o Ensure receipts are accurately captured and deposit slips are pulled

o Splitting the credit notes sent from branches to relevant credit controller

o General filling

o Liaise with Legal departments for assistance on overdue customers

o Ensuring all adjustments journals are given to credit manager for processing

o Prepare and check debit and credit notes for KZN branch

o Statements run monthly

o Monthly printing of journal accountant requests

o Ensure debtors are supplied with approved credit limits and payment terms

o Co-ordinate collections with sales

o Releasing of orders on term accounts

o Reconciling, reporting and analysis

o Monthly recons and resolving of claims and queries after month-end in the first week in the new month

Liaising

o Liaise with customer for prompt payments

o Telephonic and emails communication to customers

o Deal with customers

o Follow up on overdue payments and communicate with credit manager

o Final demands send on all monthly overdue customers

o Liaise with finance on rebates and spivs and donations refer to credit manager

o Liaise with sales and customers on account statuses

Compliance

o Ensure month end transactions are processed timeously

o Checking of new Credit applications, ensuring forms are completed correctly and that supporting paperwork are correct

o Accurate and timeous processing of invoices in compliance with SARS regulations and in accordance with the company Policy & Procedures

