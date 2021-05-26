Customer Sales Agent at Gro-direct Rustenburg

Join our team as we change the world one life at a time!
We are seeking unemployed, driven and motivated individuals to join our Franchise Development Programme!
Our ideal candidate would be:
- A person who passed matric
- South African
- Motivated and driven
- Be a people’s person
- Have a strong and positive mind set
We need agents who can be told “no” consistently and not lose their persistence or self-confidence. You’ll receive all the tools you need for success including training and expert coaching.
This is an entry level position, but there is a lot of room to move up based on your performance.
Email you detailed CV to [Email Address Removed] / [Phone Number Removed];
Desired Skills:
- Sales Person
About The Employer:
Gro-Direct Rustenburg