Dev OPs Engineer at THE WASTE GROUP PTY LTD

Key Performance Areas:

Best practice quality and testing.

System maintenance and support.

Knowledge transfer.

Engineering processes and environment

Personal Skills:

Ensures high quality.

Encourages collaboration and delivering within the delivery processes.

Able to work effectively within a team and to be independent on project tasks without supervision.

Be able to meet deadlines effectively

Experience in the following will be beneficial:

Progress Open Edge

Pervasive SQL

Azure Kubernetes and Docker setup and deployment

Azure application Integration development

Exposure to good coding standard practices and source code configuration management.

Standard Microsoft Office efficiencies are required.

Other Requirements:

Assist with tasks as assigned from time to time.

Might be required to work extended hours – as and when agreed.

Desired Skills:

c#

.NET Framework and/or .NET Core

ASP.Net Core Microservices

EF Core

Nu-Get

Postman

Angular/Type Script

LINQ

Windows IIS

XML and JSON data representations

MS Team Foundation Server

GIT

SQL Server Scripting and Development

PowerBI integration and deployment skills

CSS

Java script

RESTful

Html and Web development

Application deployment processes

Improvement and Refactoring

SSL and cryptography in applications for use in production environments

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

The Waste Group is a dynamic Waste Management & Recycling company specializing in total Waste Management & Recycling services, including the storage, transportation, processing which includes the 5 “R” principles (Re-think, Re-use, Reduce, Recycle and Remove) and disposal of solid, sludge, liquid, hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams, catering to the needs of the Industrial, Commercial, Domestic, Mining, Medical waste and Garden Waste sectors. Our business is build on 4 pillars which we endeavour and strive continuously to build and invest and grow equally for excellence, precision and harmony in these areas. They are; Personnel, Clients, Plant & Equipment and Systems. During the last 5 years our table got a 5th pillar, which was necessary due to legislation, the 5 “R” principle as a green movement and client demands as a business philosophy. Safety, Health &Environmental, gives our table exceptional balance and stability.

Learn more/Apply for this position