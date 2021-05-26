Dev OPs Engineer at THE WASTE GROUP PTY LTD

May 26, 2021

Key Performance Areas:

  • Best practice quality and testing.
  • System maintenance and support.
  • Knowledge transfer.
  • Engineering processes and environment

Personal Skills:

  • Ensures high quality.
  • Encourages collaboration and delivering within the delivery processes.
  • Able to work effectively within a team and to be independent on project tasks without supervision.
  • Be able to meet deadlines effectively

Experience in the following will be beneficial:

  • Progress Open Edge
  • Pervasive SQL
  • Azure Kubernetes and Docker setup and deployment
  • Azure application Integration development
  • Exposure to good coding standard practices and source code configuration management.
  • Standard Microsoft Office efficiencies are required.

Other Requirements:

  • Assist with tasks as assigned from time to time.
  • Might be required to work extended hours – as and when agreed.

Desired Skills:

  • c#
  • .NET Framework and/or .NET Core
  • ASP.Net Core Microservices
  • EF Core
  • Nu-Get
  • Postman
  • Angular/Type Script
  • LINQ
  • Windows IIS
  • XML and JSON data representations
  • MS Team Foundation Server
  • GIT
  • SQL Server Scripting and Development
  • PowerBI integration and deployment skills
  • CSS
  • Java script
  • RESTful
  • Html and Web development
  • Application deployment processes
  • Improvement and Refactoring
  • SSL and cryptography in applications for use in production environments

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

The Waste Group is a dynamic Waste Management & Recycling company specializing in total Waste Management & Recycling services, including the storage, transportation, processing which includes the 5 “R” principles (Re-think, Re-use, Reduce, Recycle and Remove) and disposal of solid, sludge, liquid, hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams, catering to the needs of the Industrial, Commercial, Domestic, Mining, Medical waste and Garden Waste sectors. Our business is build on 4 pillars which we endeavour and strive continuously to build and invest and grow equally for excellence, precision and harmony in these areas. They are; Personnel, Clients, Plant & Equipment and Systems. During the last 5 years our table got a 5th pillar, which was necessary due to legislation, the 5 “R” principle as a green movement and client demands as a business philosophy. Safety, Health &Environmental, gives our table exceptional balance and stability.

