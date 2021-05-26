Dev OPs Engineer at THE WASTE GROUP PTY LTD

Key Performance Areas:
- Best practice quality and testing.
- System maintenance and support.
- Knowledge transfer.
- Engineering processes and environment
Personal Skills:
- Ensures high quality.
- Encourages collaboration and delivering within the delivery processes.
- Able to work effectively within a team and to be independent on project tasks without supervision.
- Be able to meet deadlines effectively
Experience in the following will be beneficial:
- Progress Open Edge
- Pervasive SQL
- Azure Kubernetes and Docker setup and deployment
- Azure application Integration development
- Exposure to good coding standard practices and source code configuration management.
- Standard Microsoft Office efficiencies are required.
Other Requirements:
- Assist with tasks as assigned from time to time.
- Might be required to work extended hours – as and when agreed.
Desired Skills:
- c#
- .NET Framework and/or .NET Core
- ASP.Net Core Microservices
- EF Core
- Nu-Get
- Postman
- Angular/Type Script
- LINQ
- Windows IIS
- XML and JSON data representations
- MS Team Foundation Server
- GIT
- SQL Server Scripting and Development
- PowerBI integration and deployment skills
- CSS
- Java script
- RESTful
- Html and Web development
- Application deployment processes
- Improvement and Refactoring
- SSL and cryptography in applications for use in production environments
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
The Waste Group is a dynamic Waste Management & Recycling company specializing in total Waste Management & Recycling services, including the storage, transportation, processing which includes the 5 “R” principles (Re-think, Re-use, Reduce, Recycle and Remove) and disposal of solid, sludge, liquid, hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams, catering to the needs of the Industrial, Commercial, Domestic, Mining, Medical waste and Garden Waste sectors. Our business is build on 4 pillars which we endeavour and strive continuously to build and invest and grow equally for excellence, precision and harmony in these areas. They are; Personnel, Clients, Plant & Equipment and Systems. During the last 5 years our table got a 5th pillar, which was necessary due to legislation, the 5 “R” principle as a green movement and client demands as a business philosophy. Safety, Health &Environmental, gives our table exceptional balance and stability.