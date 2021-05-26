Digital Marketer at Osiris Trading

The Digital Marketer will form part of the Digital Media Team and will assist the Digital Acquisition Specialist in implementing, monitoring, optimizing and reporting on social media campaigns.

Responsibilities:

Execute implementation of social media strategies across multiple countries

Ability to receive a digital campaign brief, plan, make recommendations, and implement a campaign successfully

Monitor campaign and ad performance to identify and draw attention to areas of improvement

Communication with internal teams and management on campaign performance, timelines, and results

Grow and expand company social media presence into new social media platforms, plus increase presence on existing platforms including the Facebook Network and Twitter

Keep pace with digital and social media marketing industry trends and developments

Implement social media campaign strategies and schedules that tie across multiple platforms and work closely with Acquisition Specialist and Procurement Specialist to deliver high quality campaigns.

Perform analysis on country performance and their competitors to collaborate with Acquisition Specialist to inform best strategies.

Manage the following processes on a daily / weekly / monthly basis:

Responsibilities associated with publisher placements and optimization

Campaign performance (Including all major social networks advertising placements)

Reporting against all major metrics, goals tracking and revenue tracking on all paid initiative

Web analytics dashboards, reports and key reporting tools, pointing out key areas of importance in accordance to each country’s goals.

Communication with internal teams and management on campaign performance, timelines, results and recommendations.

Work closely with the other team members to meet country’s goals.

SKILLS AND ABILITIES

Professional competencies:

Attention to detail and the ability to effectively multi-task in a deadline-driven atmosphere

Precise and organized

Passion for all facets of social media marketing

Ability to clearly and effectively articulate thoughts and points (strong verbal and written communication skills)

High levels of integrity, autonomy, and self-motivation

Excellent analytical, organizational, project management and time management skills

Outstanding ability to think creatively and strategically

Creative problem-solving skills

Fluent in Portuguese or Spanish speaking and writing is advantageous

Qualifications and Experience required:

Minimum Education: Bachelor’s Degree or accredited college diploma in Marketing.

Facebook Blueprint, Twitter Flight School or other social media platform certifications are advantageous

Minimum Experience: 1-2 years’ experience in a social media marketing role with project management skills is advantageous

Minimum Field-of-Expertise: Marketing, Advertising, Communications, Trafficking experience

Minimum Computer Experience: Proficient in Microsoft Word, Excel (advanced skills advantageous), Outlook and PowerPoint

Fully proficient in local and international media trends

Desired Skills:

Advertising

Analysis

Marketing Communications

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Advertising

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

We’re a global, multi-cultural brand that’s all about entertainment. As such, we’ve evolved into a focused, young community that thrives on all things sporty, providing services to an internationally renowned sports betting brand that has a huge presence in the Premier League and other top tier leagues around the world.

Our expertise lies in e-commerce solutions, social media, dynamic end-to-end marketing, CX, SEO, technology and a lot more. We are looking for sports enthusiasts who are also especially fanatical about soccer – if that is you, we would love to meet you.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

