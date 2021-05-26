Employment Associate

An opportunity has become available for an experienced Associate to join an labour law firm.
This is an excellent opportunity to join an Employment Law team offering a dynamic work environment and exposure to diverse matters and clients. The ideal candidate should be achievement oriented, focused and able to work independently and under pressure in a deadline driven environment.
Desired Skills:
- litigious and appearance work
- Strong analytical and drafting skills
- –
- Excellent English communication skills both verbal and written
- team player
- CCMA
- drafting documents
- Researching law and furnishing legal opinions
- Managing due diligence investigations and drafting of due diligence reports
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree