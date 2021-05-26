Employment Associate

An opportunity has become available for an experienced Associate to join an labour law firm.

This is an excellent opportunity to join an Employment Law team offering a dynamic work environment and exposure to diverse matters and clients. The ideal candidate should be achievement oriented, focused and able to work independently and under pressure in a deadline driven environment.

Desired Skills:

litigious and appearance work

Strong analytical and drafting skills

–

Excellent English communication skills both verbal and written

team player

CCMA

drafting documents

Researching law and furnishing legal opinions

Managing due diligence investigations and drafting of due diligence reports

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

