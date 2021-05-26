Engineering Buyer

This stable organisation with a track record exceeding 30 years is in urgentneed of an experienced Engineering buyer to handle the full company portfolioof purchasing and inventory

The ideal candidate will have a minimum of 5-8 years engineering buying experienceplus advanced Pastel Evolution experience

Your ability to liaise and negotiate with suppliers is in demand

Sourcing strategy

Sourcing best practices

Price negotiation

Supply evaluation and engagement

Cost monitoring and reduction

Desired Skills:

Matric

Supply management certificate or course

Supplier Negotiation

Purchasing Engineering

Supplier Sourcing

Expediting

Supplier evaluation

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Purchasing & Procurement

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Stable medium sized organisation

