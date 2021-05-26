This stable organisation with a track record exceeding 30 years is in urgentneed of an experienced Engineering buyer to handle the full company portfolioof purchasing and inventory
The ideal candidate will have a minimum of 5-8 years engineering buying experienceplus advanced Pastel Evolution experience
Your ability to liaise and negotiate with suppliers is in demand
Sourcing strategy
Sourcing best practices
Price negotiation
Supply evaluation and engagement
Cost monitoring and reduction
Desired Skills:
- Matric
- Supply management certificate or course
- Supplier Negotiation
- Purchasing Engineering
- Supplier Sourcing
- Expediting
- Supplier evaluation
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Purchasing & Procurement
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Stable medium sized organisation