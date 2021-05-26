Epson SA relocates office and LFP showroom

Epson has relocated its offices to the New Monte Circle office park in Fourways, and opened a large-format printer (LFP) showroom in Linbro Park, to accommodate its increased growth.

The expansion to two sites in Gauteng has been driven by increased growth since 2018, exciting future development plans, and its intention to offer an improved experience for its partners and clients.

“We’ve been on a strong growth curve since 2018 and we’re excited about the potential that 2021 and beyond hold for us, despite the challenges of 2020,” says Timothy Thomas, national sales manager at Epson South Africa. “South Africa remains a country with endless opportunities and Epson plans to be a part of the economy’s growth in the coming years, particularly in printing and projection displays.”

Outside of catering for this growth, Epson will provide a state-of-the-art Epson Experience Centre at its new offices, open to its partners to help drive product and technology awareness and demonstrations. The company says its new location will incorporate actual real-life product placements and introduce new product demonstration facilities to highlight product uses.

“We will continue to cover all areas of our business units, which include business and consumer printing, scanning, projection, PoS and labelling, as well as our large-format (commercial) printing products. Each product segment will showcase current and new products, with a particular focus on highlighting some of the exciting technologies available to our customers,” adds Thomas.

Epson’s LFP printing segment has grown its market share by over 6% year-on-year. The company says it expects this growth to continue into the coming year, driven by its current product range as well as planned developments in new areas of its commercial printing. The new demo and training facility will feature all the current and upcoming Epson commercial solutions.

“We still expect 2021 to be a challenging year as the country manages the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated economic challenges. Despite this, we remain committed to supporting our business partners who have helped grow Epson into the brand it is today. We have more exciting news that will follow in the coming months that will further demonstrate Epson’s long-term investment strategy for Southern Africa,” concludes Thomas.