ETS Helpdesk Agent at Momentum

Role Purpose

The role of this Helpdesk Agent is to provide technical software support to users of the Momentum Engagement platforms such as [URL Removed] the VIA suite and the Momentum client and adviser mobile apps.

Responsibilities and work outputs

Provide excellent service to the users of the Momentum Engagement platforms including clients, advisers, internal employees and Channel management by:

Resolving first-line technical software support queries of users of the Momentum Engagement platforms, according to expected standards of service delivery and within agreed SLAs:

Displaying excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Accurately logging details of the queries as per the defined Problem management process to enable record keeping and trend analysis of interactions.

Performing the required trouble-shooting with the aim for first call resolution of queries.

Escalating complex queries to second-line support when necessary, with the required details to enable further problem analysis. Contribute to a positive work climate and culture by:

Arriving for shifts punctually and managing time responsibly.

Contributing to a self-managed team environment with a can-do attitude to ensure team goals and service targets are achieved.

Striving for first time query resolution within required SLAs and targets.

Working with Operational Support analysts on escalated queries.

Identifying opportunities to increase operational efficiency in the Support process. Manage own performance and development by:

Living the MMH values

Successfully completing ongoing training required to maintain service excellence.

Displaying team work and collaborating with team members to maintain operational excellence.

Pro-actively providing feedback to Operational Support and/or Team management where required.

Creating and following a Personal Development Plan enabling future career planning.

Experience and Qualifications

Preferred System Exposure:

Inbound/Outbound Telephony Systems (Vital preferred).

Helpdesk Incident Management Software (JIRA and Confluence preferred).

Momentum’s Line of Products.

Client systems (Client Facing Websites and Mobile Applications Support).

Financial Adviser systems (Adviser and Channel management applications Support). Experience:

At least two years’ experience in a Service Call Centre environment.

At least two years’ experience in an IT/Technical software support environment.

Experience in the Financial Services industry preferred. Minimum qualifications:

Grade 12 /Matric qualification.

Relevant IT qualification.

Completed modules or subjects in technical and/or computer software preferred.

Desired Skills:

Customer Service

Telephone Skills

Communicating with Customers

Assisting customers

HelpDesk Experience

Call Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

