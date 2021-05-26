Fieldworker/Data Collr/Nurse/P-PrEP FTC/Wits RHI

A Fieldworker (Data Collector): Project PrEP (Fixed Term Contract) vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortiums Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) in Mthatha – Eastern Cape.

Background

The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africas health challenges.

It is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology. This is done through pioneering, multi-disciplinary research; responsive technical support and innovation in health services; and evidence-based policy development and advocacy with national, regional, and global stakeholders.

Main purpose of the job

To coordinate data collection, processing, and data management activities in fixed facilities (clinics) and roving mobile units, such as developing standard operating procedures, overseeing data collection, assisting with data capturing, and providing analysis output and data quality control

Location

Mthatha, Eastern Cape

Key performance areas3

Allocate patient identification numbers (PIDS) for all the clients

Collect demographics at different entry points for clients interested in PrEP

Collect headcount weekly from the facility (fixed only) disaggregated by age

Review data completion by different service providers per file

Follow up on missing data done & resolved immediately

Generate a list of lab results & due dates

Collect results from lab & update manual files

Compile a list of all clients to be linked to external services

Navigate clients to the pharmacy for collection of medication & update the file

Sign off the data and submit it to data entry for every client seen

At the end of each day, capture total clients seen & repeats (collection & examination) on Redcap

Report any problem to Data Quality Advisor daily & as per when its identified

Take ownership and accountability for tasks and demonstrates effective self-management

Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained

Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback

Take ownership of driving your own career development

Required minimum education and training

Grade 12

Basic computer and typing skills are essential

Basic nursing qualification (Auxiliary nursing) NQF Level 5

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities

Certification in good data practice and experience in a community or healthcare facility environment will be an advantage

Thorough with good attention to detail

Ordered and systematic with strict compliance to protocols

Good administrative skills are required together with working knowledge of Microsoft Office and database packages

Able to work to deadlines

Demonstrated data capturing speed and accuracy

Confidentiality, tact, and discretion must always be maintained

Good communication skills

Self-motivated and able to work as part of a multidisciplinary team

Required minimum work experience

Minimum 6 months within a clinic or hospital setting

Good understanding and interpreting patients records

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 03 June 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

