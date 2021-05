Financial Accountant

This person will be responsible for the full accountant function and be the second in charge to the Financial Manager.

Requirements for the position:

Degree or equivalent

Completed articles or 3 years of accounting experience.

Strong Excel skills.

Apply [Email Address Removed] . If you do not wish us to retain your details, please advise us and your details will be deleted from our records.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Negotiable

Learn more/Apply for this position