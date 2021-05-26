Financial Accountant

Financial Accountant – Cape Town

R30 000 CTC

An additional vacancy has arisen for a dynamic self-starter with excellent attention to detail to join our finance team. In return we offer a dynamically challenging work environment and a unique opportunity to grow and develop as part of a great team.

Credentials, skills and attributes:

BCom Honors degree majoring in financial accounting.

Has a proven track record of at least 2-3 years in a financial accounting/ audit role demonstrating excellent attention to detail.

Computer literate and experience working on financial systems in a financial accounting role (Syspro, Sage).

Is a self-starter who uses their excellent attention to detail and work ethic to deliver OTIF.

Has strong systems aptitude and ability to think on their feet.

Excellent interpersonal skills that enable them to communicate and work well as part of a team.

Strong problem solving and decision-making skills together with a “can do” attitude for getting things done.

To apply send your updated CV with a copy of your degree and ID to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

BCom Honors Degree

Financial Accounting

Syspro

Sage Pastel

Statutory returns

Accountant

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Chartered Institute of Management Accountants

