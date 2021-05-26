Foreclosure Consultant

Our client, a reputable name within the Finance industry seeks to appoint a Foreclosure Consultant to join their team based in Durban.

Key Duties

Negotiating with clients regarding their arrears.

Ability to work with accounts where legal action has commenced.

Interaction daily with attorneys via telephone, telefax, letters, and E-mail.

Diarizing accounts for follow up on diary dates or sooner if the need arises.

Attending to ITC and Deeds Office enquiries where necessary.

Identify trigger accounts and maintain constant follow ups to reduce NPLS and avoid breach of triggers.

Identify High risk and High balance accounts and action within agreed turnaround times.

Preparing the minimum bid figures and advising the attorneys attending the sale of what the reserve price is.

Dealing with a matter, with a view to normalize the account as soon as possible and if not possible to bring the matter to finality within the shortest space of time and with the minimal cost and loss implication.

Be proactive and strategic in risk and compliance management by complying with all relevant legislation in Loss Control and continue to position risk and compliance as a critical business management pillar.

All action to be taken within agreed mandates, policies, and procedures.

Ensure all communications, including written and verbal, are always of a professional standard.

Meticulous file management and updating the system with record to any action or follow up attended to on an account.

To endeavour to make the organisation’s provision for bad debt the best in the financial sector.

Disclaimer

Desired Skills:

Matric or Paralegal Diploma – LLB (Law Degree) would be advantageous. –

2 to 3 years of related legal experience and knowledge. –

MS Office (Intermediate)

