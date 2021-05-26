Forex Onboarding Consultant

Passionate about client service and geared with forex experience?

Is this you?

You’re friendly, outgoing and of course resilient yet you absolutely love looking after and servicing clients. You’re also hungry to be busy and challenged in a nice technical industry. Then look no further, this is the opportunity where you can take your career to the next level.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

You’ll be doing the full client service function with a focus on onboarding. You will process corporate and individual client registrations. You’ll need to identify client requirements and support all first-time clients through the sign up process. You’ll also be the go-to person when clients are offered new functionalities. You’ll deal with all client queries as well as conduct transactional and ongoing due diligence on all clients.

Where you’ll be doing it

You’ll be based in Claremont at an office with a view with amazing facilities such as a beautiful lunch area where you will take your breaks. You’ll be joining a leader in the forex industry that partners with the top financial services companies to offer their clients a service that no other company can compete with.

What you’ll need

Born to do client service while being meticulous. You’ll be responsible for a technical process that needs to be done with skill and attention to detail so experience gained in forex is essential, ideally doing administration and compliance. FICA and KYC experience is essential. You need to have gained client service experience as well and have impeccable communication skills. Matric is also required. Forex forex forex!

What you’ll get

You’ll be joining a young and vibrant client service team where you will be learning every day. You’ll work in a paperless and innovative environment where client service is top priority. The business is growing so career progression is on the cards and they offer a good starting salary.

What next

For a confidential discussion please contact Claudette on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem, just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

