Gerhard Fourie is Commvault’s new channel lead

Gerhard Fourie has been appointed channel lead at Commvault Africa.

He will oversee a drive for growth across the company’s recently expanded region that includes the entire African continent (excluding Egypt) and the Indian Ocean Islands.

Fourie joined Commvault in June 2016 as channel manager for South Africa, and says of his new position: “I am excited to concentrate on optimising our distribution landscape and increasing our resource coverage throughout the entire expanded region,” he says. “This is instrumental in driving sales across Africa through our 100% channel focus.”

While overseeing the entire Africa region and the Indian Ocean islands, Fourie will ensure that Commvault creates top of mind awareness within the entire region about the power of Commvault’s data management platform.

In terms of Commvault’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) data protection offering, Fourie says that as an operational data centre solution, Metallic is currently only available in South Africa.

“However, customers currently using the South African Azure Data Centres for other requirements, such as Office 365, or running workloads, and who are not opposed to locating their data in South Africa, can procure Metallic.”

Some of Fourie’s key priorities include aligning Commvault Africa with relevant original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partners in the region. This is to ensure growth in Africa while supporting its sales team with a skilled partner base.

He adds that the entire Africa and Indian Ocean region reporting to regional director Kate Mollett will allow Commvault Africa to drive a more streamlined and focused message to its customers, by ensuring it has a capable and skilled partner ecosystem delivering solutions to its customers in the region. Mollett oversees Commvault’s Africa region with a focus on extending the company’s market share and leveraging Commvault’s expanding portfolio, Metallic offering, into new markets across the continent.

“My priority over the next six months is to ensure top of mind awareness when organisations consider the challenges with data management. We bring 25 years of experience to the table and can add significant value to businesses in Africa,” Fourie adds.

Mollett says that in South Africa, Commvault is well positioned to work with partners and the end user community to assist with compliance to the Protection of Personal Information (PoPI) Act. “We can help customers understand the nature of their data, particularly if they are stored in disparate silos across their entire environment,” she says. “By ensuring that they are taking the right steps to protect personal and sensitive information, we are able to help them navigate this complex process.”