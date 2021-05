Infrastructure Specialist: Networks at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

To build out and maintain optimal, sustainable, resilient, scalable, cost effective and high performing IT Infrastructure that meets the company’s vision and objectives.

Experience

Minimum:

6+ years’ experience in the networking environment

Ideal:

2+ years as a specialist in a specific networking environment like Network Security or Data Centre implementations.

Qualifications (Minimum)

A relevant qualification in Network Security (e.g. Fortinet NSE4, CCNA, Security) or Network Professional (e.g. CCNP)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational in Grade 12 National Certificate

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant qualification in Networking Disciplines (e.g. routing, switching, Firewall, IPS, VPN, Data Centre, Virtualization, etc.)

Knowledge

Minimum:

A thorough and in-depth understanding of:

TCP/IP protocol stack

WAN technologies: MPLS

Routing protocols BGP and OSPF

Spanning-tree and VLAN configurations

Router and Switch configurations

Network redundancy, high-availability design and load balancing implementations

Quality of Service

Firewall topologies and configurations

IPsec and SSL VPNs

Ideal / Optional in addition to minimum:

Cloud networking for AWS/Azure

SD-WAN

Application Delivery Controllers

Network Automation, scripting

Network Performance Monitoring

Network Capacity Planning

NAC

WLAN deployment and security

Business Continuity Plan design

IPS configurations

DDoS

VoIP

Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Presentation Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Attention to Detail

Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

Competencies

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives_Driving for Results

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Maintaining Work-Life Balance

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Meeting Basic Work Expectations

Analysing_Evaluating and Implementing Ideas

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Managing Stress

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Serving Customers

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives_Accepting Responsibility

Relating and Networking_Establishing Relationships

Applying Expertise and Technology_Displaying Technical Expertise

Deciding and Initiating Action

Applying Expertise and Technology

Analysing

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives_Driving Continuous Improvement

Learning and Researching

Presenting and Communicating Information

Planning and Organising

Writing and Reporting_Composing and Writing Text

Applying Expertise and Technology_Using Computers and Technology

Presenting and Communicating Information_Communicating Effectively

Relating and Networking

Writing and Reporting

Learning and researching_Learning Quickly

Deciding and Initiating Action_Making Accurate Judgments and Decisions

Analysing_Thinking Broadly

Presenting and Communicating information_Presenting and Public Speaking

Analysing_Solving Complex Problems

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Championing Customer Needs

Planning and Organising_Managing Resources

Analysing_Using Math

Analysing_Working with Financial Information

Relating and Networking_Managing Political Situations

Learning and researching_Acquiring Information

Relating and Networking_Creating and Maintaining Networks

Analysing_Critical Thinking

Relating and Networking_Interacting with People at Different Levels

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Delivering High Quality Work

Analysing_Testing and Troubleshooting

Analysing_Reading Effectively

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Planning and Organising_Coordinating Project Activities

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives_Pursuing Self-Development

Deciding and Initiating Action_Acting Decisively

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Displaying Confidence and Composure

Planning and Organising_Driving Projects to Completion

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Demonstrating Tenacity and Perseverance

Deciding and Initiating Action_Demonstrating Initiative

Planning and Organising_Prioritising and Organising Work

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Willingness to travel nationally if and when required

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

