Intermediate Java Developer – Fairlands – R950k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An Intermediate Java Developer is required for a major investment player in the banking industry with opportunities to take on challenges in a relaxed environment that capitalises your growth and idea sharing, Send your CV today to get started on exciting projects on the go.
APPLY TODAY and join a long-term growth partner instead just another run off the mill job.
Non-negotiable must haves:
- Java 8
- Spring Boot
- Hibernate
- OpenShift
- Docker
- Kubernetes
- JBoss
- Maven
- CI/CD
- Webservices
- IDEs
Reference Number for this position is MD53008 which is a permanent position based in Fairlands offering a salary of R950K per annum cost to company negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Musa on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals
Desired Skills:
- Java 8
- Maven
- JBoss
- Spring Boot
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma