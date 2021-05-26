Intermediate Java Developer – Fairlands – R950k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An Intermediate Java Developer is required for a major investment player in the banking industry with opportunities to take on challenges in a relaxed environment that capitalises your growth and idea sharing, Send your CV today to get started on exciting projects on the go.

Non-negotiable must haves:

Java 8

Spring Boot

Hibernate

OpenShift

Docker

Kubernetes

JBoss

Maven

CI/CD

Webservices

IDEs

Reference Number for this position is MD53008 which is a permanent position based in Fairlands offering a salary of R950K per annum cost to company negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Musa on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

