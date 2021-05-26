Investment Sales Associate

Key Responsibilities:
- Assist a team of external sales managers to sell funds by providing technical information on markets, funds, positioning of core funds, & opportunities in the marketplace
- Responding to client enquiries, including follow ups after client meetings
- Perform quantitative analysis on funds and competitor funds (Infront & Morningstar)
- Compiling analytical packs for client report backs
- Assist in developing marketing packs for the team
- Compiling monthly sales and management reports (net flows, AUM, industry statistics)
- Facilitating report-backs, due diligences, workshops and portfolio manager meetings as required
Technical Knowledge and Experience:
- B Comm or equivalent tertiary education in either Economics or Finance
- CFA an advantage
- Unit Trust related qualifications
- 2-3 years industry related experience
- Knowledge of financial markets and instruments (equities, bonds)
- Experience in portfolio construction will be an advantage
System Skills:
- System knowledge (MS, Infront) an advantage
Personal Attributes:
- Strong multi-tasking skills (including organizational skills, attention to detail and prioritisation)
- Creative, innovative, pro-active
- Outgoing, motivated, hardworking
- Willing to be assessed against performance targets
- Strong personality, self-assured, assertive
- Able to work in a team with limited supervision
- Confident, self-starter
- People’s person, enjoy regular contact with clients / brokers on various levels
Desired Skills:
- Unit Trusts
- Investments
- Financial Markets
- Quantitative Analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Leading global Investment Manager