IT Development Manager

May 26, 2021

INTERNAL PROCESS

  • Analyse and solve problems identified by the business and stakeholders through the coordination of the development team
  • Manage, monitor and control the analysis, design, implementation and execution of software development within the development team
  • Extend and maintain existing and new software systems and services according to business needs.
  • Continuously improve code quality, system design and processes
  • Collaborate with the business to understand and implement complex requirements according to their needs
  • Communicate with a broader team that includes analysts, engineers and quality assurance testers in order to coordinate and document development and testing
  • Review and quality assure deliverables in order to ensure quality standards are upheld
  • Manage the development schedule and monitor, measure, control and report on development progress including the quality status and unit testing results
  • Ensure the development environment is suitable before development begins and is managed during the software development life cycle (SDLC)
  • Represent the development team in management, business and inter-team meetings, such as Change Advisory Board (CAB)
  • Collaborator between operations team and development team
  • Be actively involved during high priority operational issues

CLIENT

  • Provide authoritative expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders
  • Build and maintain collaborative, professional relationships with clients and stakeholders
  • Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and stakeholders in order to ensure that expectations are managed
  • Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client servicePEOPLE
  • Create a positive work climate and culture to energise employees, give meaning to work, minimise work disruption and maximise employee productivity
  • Demonstrate exemplary leadership behaviour, through personal involvement, commitment and dedication in support of organisational values
  • Assist with recruiting suitably qualified talent in line with Employment Equity principles and Momentum Metropolitan values
  • Drive a culture that guides and directs best practice, fostering an environment of continuous learning, improvement and cohesiveness
  • Enable a learning and growth culture whereby information regarding successes, issues, trends and ideas are actively shared between team members
  • Assist in effective workforce planning practices to ensure that staffing requirements are accurately forecasted
  • Identify employee growth and development needs and schedule interventions to enable ongoing development, training and personal growth
  • Effectively manage performance within the team in order to ensure business objectives are achieved
  • Encourage innovation, change agility and collaboration within the teamFINANCE
  • Contribute to the development of area specific budgets to minimise expenditure, in alignment with operational plans
  • Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency
  • Implement and provide input into governance processes, systems and legislation within area of specialisation
  • Escalate unresolved policy and governance compliance issues via appropriate channels for investigation and resolution purposes
  • Provide input into the risk identification processes development and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum
    Competencies required
  • Knowledge of the software development life cycle (SDLC)
  • Knowledge of relevant systems and products
  • Communication skills
  • Planning and organising skills
  • Interpersonal skills
  • Problem-solving skills
  • Analytical skills
  • People management skills
  • Providing Insights
  • Making Decisions
  • Directing People
  • Team Working
  • Meeting Timescales
  • Managing Tasks
  • Taking Action
  • Pursuing Goals

Experience and Qualifications

  • 5-7 years’ senior development experience
  • 5 years’ management experience
  • Relevant IT qualification
  • Relevant post graduate IT qualification

Desired Skills:

  • IT Development
  • Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position