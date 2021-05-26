IT Project Manager (IT/Networking) at Fourier Recruitment

My client in Randburg islooking for a Project Manager with IT solution implementation experience and the ability to work on multiple projects simultaneously. The projects are not extremely complex, but require detailed extraction of requirements and allocation and tracking of tasks with customer, contractors and internal teams. The Project Manager should have PMI or Prince2 experience with strong project management fundamentals. This is a fast paced environment, with constant change the person must be able to see through this and keep control

Operate in fast paced environment

Run multiple projects simultaneously with clear tasks, owners and delivery dates

Extract critical path and projects risks quickly

Draft project schedules and maintain accurate forecasts

Define new processes and enforce structure

Understand technical terms and digest requirements

Schedule and facilitate client meetings and minutes

Give regular customer progress reports

Validate project artefacts for auditing purposes

Conclude projects with customer sign-off

Track project financials and contractor purchase orders and invoicing

Coordinate contractor workloads and run-rates

Minimum Requirements

Atleast 5 7 years solid PM experience looking for the right personality traits

Looking for a person that can work structured and can work on multiple projects in parallel

Strong minded candidate that gets the work done independently

PMI or Prince2 qualification (Advantage)

Ability to structure tasks from chaos and drive clear measurable actions.

