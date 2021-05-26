IT Project Manager (IT/Networking) at Fourier Recruitment

My client in Randburg islooking for a Project Manager with IT solution implementation experience and the ability to work on multiple projects simultaneously. The projects are not extremely complex, but require detailed extraction of requirements and allocation and tracking of tasks with customer, contractors and internal teams. The Project Manager should have PMI or Prince2 experience with strong project management fundamentals. This is a fast paced environment, with constant change the person must be able to see through this and keep control
- Operate in fast paced environment
- Run multiple projects simultaneously with clear tasks, owners and delivery dates
- Extract critical path and projects risks quickly
- Draft project schedules and maintain accurate forecasts
- Define new processes and enforce structure
- Understand technical terms and digest requirements
- Schedule and facilitate client meetings and minutes
- Give regular customer progress reports
- Validate project artefacts for auditing purposes
- Conclude projects with customer sign-off
- Track project financials and contractor purchase orders and invoicing
- Coordinate contractor workloads and run-rates
Minimum Requirements
- Atleast 5 7 years solid PM experience looking for the right personality traits
- Looking for a person that can work structured and can work on multiple projects in parallel
- Strong minded candidate that gets the work done independently
- PMI or Prince2 qualification (Advantage)
- Ability to structure tasks from chaos and drive clear measurable actions.