Junior Regulatory Affairs Specialist – 6 months co

Junior Regulatory Affairs Specialist:

Supports all regulatory activities on country level necessary to receive approval for medical devices

Assists in the submission of licenses and authorizations for medical devices

Researches and collects information and data to support periodic reports to regulatory agencies

Reviews product labeling to ensure regulatory compliance

Responds to product information requests

Provides Regulatory Affairs support during internal and external audits

May be responsible for other activities such as filing, copying and faxing as needed

Maintains regulatory tracking database, including data entry, updates, and retrieval

Participates in projects related to approved portfolio as required by franchise RA team and EMEA team

Is responsible for various approvals in the Systems linked to job duties

Performs other work-related duties as assigned by supervisor

Expectation:

Regulatory Affairs experience is an advantage

At minimum Bachelors degree or equivalent medical, technical, legal education advantage

Excellent communication skills

Fluent in English

Advanced knowledge of MS Office and data processing applications

Excellent interpersonal skills

Advanced organizational skills and attention to details

Ability to understand cross-enterprise data flow and systems

Strong analytical and organizational skills

Precise planning and execution to achieve accurate and timely results

Please note only successful shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Learn more/Apply for this position