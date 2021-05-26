Laboratory Manager

Our client is seeking a Laboratory Manager based in Cookhouse, Eastern Cape who is required to oversee and ensure all laboratory (lab) activities and lab staff. Ensure all tests are done according to the correct lab methods. Duties to include:- Prepare weekly test results graphs and handle all related testing enquiries Generate certificate of analysis (COA) on request Food safety Responsible management of laboratory staff Develop a programme for external testing and assist quality assurance (QA) with audits (internal and external) Quality Control Stock control – ordering of required lab consumable and equipment Cleaning processes External lab testing Reports as required. Minimum Requirements:- Minimum: Diploma in Food Science BSc in Microbiology / BSc in Food Science advantageous Proficiency in MS Office and other computer programmes Matric Minimum 5-years lab experience in dairy products At least 3-years proven Managerial experience Full proficiency in English is a prerequisite and sound communication skills (written and verbal) High analytical skills, problem-solving, data and metrics interpretation essential *Numerical and critical decision-making abilities essential. Should you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] . If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Oversee and ensure all laboratory activities and lab staff

Ensure all tests are done according to correct lab methods

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Middle / Department Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position