Linux Engineer (DevOps)

May 26, 2021

  • Contributing to the x/zLinux projects
  • Deploying and managing Linux clusters (GFS2, GPFS, NFS4, SUSE-HA) using pacemaker, RHEV, Skynet and corosync stack
  • Administering Server, Clusters and related virtual infrastructure
  • Architecture recommendations, design and, new host configurations
  • Creation and changes to RHEV, KVM (qemu), VMware hypervisors and guest VMs
  • Maintaining Linux install and build documentation
  • Maintaining as-build documentation of the environment – configuration diagram
  • Responding to escalation incidents and service requests
  • Restoring/rebuilding servers in the case of a system failure
  • Performing root cause analysis of Linux server related problems
  • Capacity planning and recommendations
  • Linux patching and firmware updates
  • Ensuring Linux servers conforms to CIS (internal) security standards and policies
  • Ensuring Linux servers monitored and alerting in place
  • SUSE Manager clean-up, PostgreSQL upgrade from 9.4 to 10, upgrade from 3.1 to3.2,
  • SUSE Manager 4 deployment, Spacewalk to Satellite migration
  • SUSE upgrade to 15.1, RHEL upgrade to 8.1
  • Simulation design for VCDX qualification
  • Business Unit Disaster Recovery simulation and fixing errors if need be based on runbooks
  • Chef automate, Inspec, CIS Benchmarks, docker,
  • GIT check in on playbooks and recipes, Chef, Ansible/Tower deployments
  • Provide continuous updates on the Atlassian tool set (Jira, Confluence, Bitbucket, Bamboo)
  • Develop CI/CD principles, Create, review and modify CI/CD pipelines, Maintain CI/CD tools/platforms, Develop and maintain pipeline configurations

About The Employer:

.

Learn more/Apply for this position