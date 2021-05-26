Linux Engineer (DevOps)

- Contributing to the x/zLinux projects
- Deploying and managing Linux clusters (GFS2, GPFS, NFS4, SUSE-HA) using pacemaker, RHEV, Skynet and corosync stack
- Administering Server, Clusters and related virtual infrastructure
- Architecture recommendations, design and, new host configurations
- Creation and changes to RHEV, KVM (qemu), VMware hypervisors and guest VMs
- Maintaining Linux install and build documentation
- Maintaining as-build documentation of the environment – configuration diagram
- Responding to escalation incidents and service requests
- Restoring/rebuilding servers in the case of a system failure
- Performing root cause analysis of Linux server related problems
- Capacity planning and recommendations
- Linux patching and firmware updates
- Ensuring Linux servers conforms to CIS (internal) security standards and policies
- Ensuring Linux servers monitored and alerting in place
- SUSE Manager clean-up, PostgreSQL upgrade from 9.4 to 10, upgrade from 3.1 to3.2,
- SUSE Manager 4 deployment, Spacewalk to Satellite migration
- SUSE upgrade to 15.1, RHEL upgrade to 8.1
- Simulation design for VCDX qualification
- Business Unit Disaster Recovery simulation and fixing errors if need be based on runbooks
- Chef automate, Inspec, CIS Benchmarks, docker,
- GIT check in on playbooks and recipes, Chef, Ansible/Tower deployments
- Provide continuous updates on the Atlassian tool set (Jira, Confluence, Bitbucket, Bamboo)
- Develop CI/CD principles, Create, review and modify CI/CD pipelines, Maintain CI/CD tools/platforms, Develop and maintain pipeline configurations
